Incidents
• A report was received at 4:19 p.m. Friday of credit card fraud on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 4:50 p.m. Friday of the theft of a phone on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 5:40 p.m. Friday of the theft of a wallet and checkbook on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 6:07 p.m. Friday of a protection order violation on Summit St.
• A report was received at 2:09 p.m. Saturday of theft in Yankton.
• A report was received at 3:57 p.m. Saturday of a sex crime in Yankton.
• A report was received at 1:39 a.m. Sunday of a vehicle break-in on E. 10th St.
• A report was received at 11:17 a.m. Sunday of theft on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 9:26 a.m. Monday of the theft of a wallet on Walnut St.
• A report was received at 11:38 a.m. Monday of vandalism on E. 10th St. A security camera was reportedly vandalized.
• A report was received at 12:55 p.m. Monday of the theft of spray deodorant on Broadway Ave.
