Christmas is only six months away and vendors at Market at the Meridian have been preparing for the holiday. On July 25, there will be many wintery gifts and special pricing available. The Market opens at 9 a.m. Saturday and continues until noon on the northeast corner of Second and Douglas. James Dean Acoustic returns with music for customers’ enjoyment.
Photographic greeting cards, magnets, ornaments, bags, along with photographs of local sites and wildlife are available. Orders for photographic Christmas cards will be taken. Gift items, including mittens, afghans, wreaths and other items for winter await your shopping pleasure. Purses, wallets, make up bags, hot pads, aprons, doll and baby clothes, cute signs, key chains, dog collars, card holders, even Native American jingle dresses and shawls, tea towels, soap, plus lots of gift cards and greeting cards are available. Items made from wood are ready for you to peruse: walking sticks, barns, animals and fences, bird and bat houses, plus fresh cut flowers and potted succulents.
Good things to eat are available at the market: breads, quick breads, Angel Food cakes, noodles, kolaches, pies, cookies and candies, many types of fresh lettuce, sauerkraut, jellies, etc. Corn is here, along with cucumbers, kohlrabi, kale, onions, green beans, beets, dill, three colors of cauliflower and potatoes, plus two of cabbage. There are frozen chicken pot pies, tomato juice, horseradish, meat sticks, pickled beets and maybe some tomatoes.
Rules are in effect to comply with the need for social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The vendors are given more space to be sure they are within compliance. Customers are encouraged to wear masks and gloves to protect themselves and others.
Market at the Meridian is the Yankton’s Premier Farmer’s Market featuring locally grown and locally made items. It is a great way for people who live in or are visiting Yankton to discover the beautiful downtown Meridian District and businesses, to purchase direct from the farmer and to find art and specialty products.
