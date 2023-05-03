To wrap up the 95th South Dakota State FFA Convention, six members were elected to serve as the 2023-2024 South Dakota State FFA officer team and two members were elected to serve as the 2023-2024 South Dakota State FFA ambassadors.
Candidates vied for the six South Dakota leadership roles and went through extensive interviews. The individuals elected to the South Dakota State FFA officer team will travel across the state throughout the next year presenting speeches, facilitating workshops, hosting camps, holding conferences, and conducting business for the South Dakota FFA Association. They will also represent the state of South Dakota at the National FFA Convention.
• 2023-2024 State FFA Officers: President — Alyssa Feather, Wilmot; Vice President — Dustin Kolb, Belle Fourche; Secretary — Raesa Zelinsky, Brookings; Treasurer — Gretta Larson, Lake Preston; Reporter — Gabrielle Rebelein, Volga; Sentinel — Emily Robbins, Elkton
The State Officers will serve South Dakota FFA and its 5,500 members in 109 chapters for the coming year by advocating for agriculture, inspiring members, presenting programs to develop strong leaders, encouraging youth to participate in career defining opportunities and connecting with industry leaders.
• State FFA Ambassadors assist State Officers in hosting events throughout the year and are a crucial part of the South Dakota FFA Association.
The 2023-2024 State FFA Ambassadors are Tori Dvorak, Scotland, and Taylor Tennant, Gettysburg.
