VERMILLION — Polls in Vermillion, across Clay County and throughout the Vermillion School District will open at 7 a.m. Tuesday to allow voters to choose a mayor for the City of Vermillion and a new member of the Vermillion School Board.
Clay County citizens will also be asked to approve or reject a $41 million bond issue being requested by the Clay County Commission. If approved, the funding will be used to construct a new jail, a new law enforcement center, new court space and new government services offices.
Included in that total are dollars to cover land acquisition costs for the construction of new county facilities on a yet-to-be determined site.
Dollars will also be set aside to repair the Clay County Courthouse building’s roof and maintain its exterior.
If the bond issue is approved, the new facilities will replace the century-old Clay County Courthouse in Vermillion. Both the courthouse and the current law enforcement center, which were constructed in 1912 and 1989, respectively, will be vacated.
Voters in the City of Vermillion will choose among five candidates hoping to be elected Vermillion’s mayor. They are incumbent Kelsey Collier-Wise, Ryun Fischbach, Tammy Seney Baisden, Ryan S. Church and Aaron Kerkhove.
The candidates are seeking a one-year term as mayor, finishing the term of Mayor Jack Powell who died April 20, 2020.
Two terms are ending on the Vermillion School Board and three candidates are seeking to fill those two openings. Incumbent Rachel Olson is seeking reelection and the other candidates are Shane Nordyke and Wade A. Larson.
School Board member Tim Schwasinger will not be seeking re-election.
Voting places will remain open until 7 p.m. June 8 in all voting precincts in Clay County.
