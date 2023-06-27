The following events are scheduled for the Lewis & Clark Recreation Area for the upcoming holiday weekend:
Updated: June 28, 2023 @ 12:05 am
The following events are scheduled for the Lewis & Clark Recreation Area for the upcoming holiday weekend:
FRIDAY, JUNE 30
• 4-5:30 p.m. — FOURTH OF JULY WIND CHIMES: Create your very own wind chime out of objects from nature and add some patriotic decorations. Meet at Chief White Crane Amphitheatre
• 6:30-8 p.m. — SASQUATCH CRAFT AND SCAVENGER HUNT HIKE: Take a hike with the naturalists and learn some fun facts about sasquatch and make your own big foot. Meet at Gavin’s Shelter #2
SATURDAY, JULY 1
• 8:30-9:15 a.m. — MORNING STRETCH AND COFFEE: Join the naturalists for a morning stretch and a cup of coffee. Meet at East end of Gavin’s Beach.
• 9:30-10 a.m. — RED, WHITE, AND BLUE BIKE PARADE DECORATING: Bring your bikes, stroller, or wagons and decorate them for the parade. Meet at Lewis and Clark Amphitheatre.
• 10:30-11 a.m. — RED, WHITE, AND BLUE BIKE PARADE: Join the naturalist for a morning bike ride showing off your patriotic pride. The whole parade will be approximately 1 mile, but shorter options are available. Meet at Lewis and Clark Amphitheatre.
• 2-3 p.m. — SUNCATCHERS AND NATURE SCAVENGER HUNT: Create a beautiful suncatcher from items in nature and go on a nature scavenger hunt. Meet at Chief White Crane Amphitheater.
• 7-8 p.m. — RED, WHITE, and BLUE DESSERTS: Celebrate Independence Day by joining the naturalists for a Dutch oven demonstration with Red, White, and Blue dessert samples. Meet at the Lewis and Clark Picnic Shelter #6.
SUNDAY, JULY 2
• 9:30-10:30 a.m. — FOURTH OF JULY BRUNCH: Join the naturalists for a Dutch oven demonstration with some breakfast samples to share. Meet at Pierson Ranch Shelter #1
• 10:30 a.m. — NON-DENOMINATIONAL CHURCH SERVICE: Pierson Ranch Amphitheater
• 1:30-2:30 p.m. — PATRIOT WINDSOCKS: Create a Red, White, and Blue windsock to fly at your campsite. Meet at Lewis and Clark Amphitheatre.
MONDAY, JULY 3
• 9-11 a.m. — FISHING on the North Shore of Lake Yankton. Meet the naturalists for poles and free bait. Meet at Chief White Crane.
