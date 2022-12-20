Starting in 2023, the Yankton Community Library will offer a chance to visit with some of the groups that help support the library. On the first Friday of each month, join the Friends of the Yankton Community Library or the Yankton Community Library Foundation for refreshments between 9 a.m.-noon. Free-will donations will be accepted.
On Friday morning, Jan. 6, 2023, stop in for refreshments and visit with the Friends of the Yankton Community Library. Learn about what the Friends do for the library and how you can become a member.
