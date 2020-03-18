Noem: State Short Of COVID-19 Test Supplies

For now, the state of South Dakota can’t continue testing more people for COVID-19 because of a shortage of supplies, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.
In a Rapid City press conference Wednesday, Gov. Kristi Noem said the temporary stoppage comes from a shortage of reagents and enzymes. She anticipates the tests will resume as soon as possible when the state receives the needed supplies.
Noem said she has been in contact with other governors, who say their states are in the same situation.
She remains confident the needed supplies will be replenished soon and testing can resume. In the meantime, patients will continue receiving appropriate treatment for their symptoms.
Persons who believe they may have COVID-19 are urged to contact their health care provider first and not show up at the clinic, emergency room or other facility.
As of Wednesday noon, South Dakota had 11 cases of positive testing for COVID-19, Noem said. However, there are no new cases today and no cases of community transfer, where the source of contracting the disease remains unknown. The South Dakota cases were contracted when the person traveled out of state.
The governor urged residents to continue practicing good hygiene, including the washing of hands and not touching the face; remaining in good health and strong immunity by good nutrition and proper sleep; and practicing social distancing.
Noem said she has remained in contact with White House officials, including President Trump and Vice President Pence, regarding the latest developments.
