VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota has welcomed a new College of Fine Arts Dean this week.
Due to the retirement of Larry Schou who has been the dean of USD’s College of Fine Arts for 12 years, new interim dean Bruce Kelley has been asked to fill the position.
“I am humbled and honored by the opportunity to serve the students and faculty of the College of Fine Arts,” Kelley said. “I see the many great things they are doing, and I am excited by our potential. Art changes lives. Together, I know we can continue to do amazing things.”
Originally from Inman, Nebraska, a town of 180 people, Kelley said he learned the value of hard work, discipline and the importance of community while working for his parents and grandparents.
“I have carried those lessons into my expanding leadership positions within higher education,” Kelley said. “I have a Bachelor of Music in Trombone Performance from Nebraska Wesleyan University, and a MA and Ph.D. in Music Theory from The Ohio State University. I also completed the Harvard Graduate School of Education’s Management Development Program. My first academic position was as a tenured professor of Music and Theatre at Shepherd University in West Virginia.”
Kelley is not new to USD.
“I have been serving USD with increasing levels of administrative responsibility for 13 years,” Kelley said. “I was the founding director of USD’s Center for Teaching and Learning, and also oversaw the Gallagher Center for Experiential Learning & Education Abroad and the USD Testing Center. Prior to becoming the interim dean, I held the position of Assistant Provost. I am also a Full Professor within the Department of Music.”
Kelley’s new role as dean will be one of service as much as leadership.
“I serve the students, faculty and staff of the College of Fine Arts,” Kelley said. “One of my greatest responsibilities is to make sure that each person, regardless of their role in the college, is able to grow and thrive.”
One of the challenges Kelley is ready to face is helping the students navigate the professional world using their arts degree.
“Not everyone understands the value of a Fine Arts degree,” Kelley said. “Our programs lead to the types of careers that are both emotionally and financially rewarding.”
Whether or not the ultimate career ends up being the arts themselves, Kelley said graduates from the College of Fine Arts use the skills they learn through the arts to succeed.
“Graduates from our programs must combine creativity with discipline and collaboration with competition,” Kelley said. “Those are skills that lead to success in the 21st century economy. Our students are leaders in arts education and have succeeded at the very highest levels as performing professionals. Others have used the skills they learned to develop successful careers in law, business, and health. A degree in the Fine Arts provides students with great flexibility in their career options.”
Kelley is optimistic about both the students and his colleagues in the college.
“I look forward to serving the extraordinary people within the College of the Fine Arts,” Kelley said. “We have amazing students who do incredible things—both in the quiet places that don’t get noticed and on the world’s stage. We will continue to build on that tradition of excellence.”
Kelley also stated how much he already appreciates his colleagues and community he has called home since 2007.
“I enjoy working with great people who are passionate about our educational mission,” Kelley said. “I also love Vermillion and our broader community. This is a special place to be.”
Kelley shared some thanks and an invitation with the community.
“Our community has always provided the college with amazing support, and for that I offer my thanks,” Kelley said. “We offer incredible programs. Come and enjoy our amazing art galleries, attend our music performances and see our theatre productions. Many of our events are free or low cost. Come and experience the very best of the fine arts, right here, right now.”
For more information on the College of Fine Arts visit usd.edu/finearts.
