BY RANDY DOCKENDORF
Authorities have identified the human remains found last week in Charles Mix County and are seeking anyone with information on the man.
The announcement was made Tuesday in a press release from the South Dakota Fusion Center with the South Dakota Office of Homeland Security.
The person has been identified as Ryan Pyle, a 37-year-old white male who was 6-feet tall and weighed 235 pounds. He may have had a small white dog with him. Pyle was known to possess a guitar and an orange-colored backpack.
The identification of Pyle comes a week after his remains were located in rural Charles Mix County.
On Nov. 2, hunters discovered skeletal remains on public hunting ground near Snake Creek along the Missouri River. The hunting ground was located about 12.5 miles west of Platte on the south side of S.D. Highway 44.
“An extensive search of the area was conducted, and additional skeletal remains were located,” the release said. “The remains were examined at the Sanford Health Pathology Clinic in Sioux Falls.”
Through dental records, it was determined the skeletal remains belong to Pyle. Law enforcement discovered Pyle was reported as a missing person Sept. 23, 2020. He was last seen in Minnesota on Aug. 7, 2020.
Pyle was traveling in a 2008 grey Toyota Camry bearing North Dakota license plates 584ASJ. On Aug. 26, 2020, the Gregory County Sheriff Office in South Dakota located Pyle’s vehicle abandoned on a rural gravel road.
Gregory County is located in south-central South Dakota, along the western shores of the Missouri River and adjacent to Charles Mix County.
Law enforcement is seeking information from anyone who saw or had encounters with Pyle after Aug. 7, 2020.
Persons with such information are encouraged to contact the Charles Mix County sheriff’s office at (605) 487-7625.
Follow @RDDockendorf on Twitter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.