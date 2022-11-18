100 Years Ago
Sunday, November 19, 1922
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, November 19, 1947
• Preparations are being made in Yankton for entertaining between 1,500 and 2,000 schoolteachers the first three days of next week at the biennial Southeast District Education Association. Teachers are expected from town and rural schools in 18 counties comprising this Southeastern district, and according to Supt. C.A. Beaver, general chairman of local arrangements, it is expected that housing can be arranged for all attending, with cooperation of private dwellers who have offered rooms for the convention dates.
• Pruth McFarlin, noted American radio and concert tenor, will appear in Yankton on Tuesday, Nov. 25, at 8:15 p.m. in the Congregational church to present a concert under the sponsorship of the Methodist and Congregational churches of this community. McFarlin has been praised by fellow artists and critics as having one of the greatest voices in American today.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, November 19, 1972
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, November 19, 1997
• The Yankton County Commission will hire a local collection agency to attempt to collect some of the $349,000 in back ambulance fees owed the county. The commission voted 5-0 Tuesday to hire Credit Collection Services to collect for the county. In return, CCS will receive 35 percent of what is collected without going to court and 40 percent of what is collected through litigation.
• The states attorney who prosecuted Donald Moeller in his Rapid City retrial says the price of prosecuting criminals may become prohibitive for some South Dakota counties. Lincoln County States Attorney Scott Abdallah spoke Tuesday during a forum sponsored by the Clay County Commission. The high cost of prosecution is the driving force behind a bill that will be introduced in the state legislature next session.
