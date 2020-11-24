PIERRE — South Dakota’s Fire Marshal encourages people to remember the importance of fire safety this Thanksgiving.
Nationwide, Thanksgiving Day is the peak day for home cooking fires. Fire Marshal Paul Merriman says that makes home fire safety even more important.
“Many people love to cook for this holiday or use candles, fireplaces and other heating sources to create that festive atmosphere in their homes,” he said. “But it is also easy to forget about fire safety and that could prove to be dangerous.”
Specific fire safety tips for Thanksgiving can be found here: https://www.nfpa.org/Public-Education/Fire-causes-and-risks/Seasonal-fire-causes/Thanksgiving.
