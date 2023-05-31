PIERRE — The Department of Labor and Regulation’s Summer Passport Series is back. Job Service offices have planned fun events for teens and young adults ages 14-24 to explore careers in their communities, engage with businesses and educators, and prepare for the world of work.
In-person sessions start as early as June 2 and run through the summer. Participants may be eligible to earn $25 for every in-person event attended.
Youth can choose from a variety of sessions including financial literacy, life skills, job search readiness, dressing for success, applications and interviews, workplace etiquette, and much more.
Business and college/university tours are also offered at many locations.
View or download flyers for each Job Service office with a list of sessions offered by location at dlr.sd.gov/summer-passport. Registration for in-person events is required. Click on the “Register” link for the corresponding location.
Individuals may attend events at more than one location. Some events may include lunch and/or transportation options which are noted on the flyer.
Virtual sessions will be offered five Tuesdays throughout the summer at 10:30 a.m. CDT starting June 6. Topics include social media, hot careers, personalities in the workplace, communication, and apprenticeship opportunities.
Registration is not required for virtual sessions. The link to each session will be made available on the summer-passport page before the day of the event.
