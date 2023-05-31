PIERRE — The Department of Labor and Regulation’s Summer Passport Series is back. Job Service offices have planned fun events for teens and young adults ages 14-24 to explore careers in their communities, engage with businesses and educators, and prepare for the world of work.

In-person sessions start as early as June 2 and run through the summer. Participants may be eligible to earn $25 for every in-person event attended.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.