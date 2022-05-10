OMAHA, Neb. — Republicans Brett Lindstrom and Jim Pillen were in a tight race Tuesday night to become their party’s nominee for Nebraska governor, while a candidate running with former President Donald Trump’s endorsement was lagging.
Lindstrom, a state senator and Omaha financial adviser, gained traction recently with a surge of money and is seen as a more moderate choice in the GOP primary. Pillen, a veterinarian and hog farm owner, had won the support of Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts, who is prohibited by term limit laws from running again.
Charles Herbster, a businessman and cattle breeder backed by Trump, was trailing in a race upended by allegations that he had groped at least eight young women over the last few years. He has denied the accusations.
The winner of the GOP primary will emerge as a strong favorite in November’s general election against Democrat Carol Blood, a state senator. Nebraska hasn’t elected a Democrat to be governor since 1994.
West Virginia joined Nebraska in holding primary elections Tuesday, with select races providing some measure of the former president’s enduring sway with GOP voters. Trump’s candidate prevailed in a West Virginia congressional primary between two Republican incumbents, with Rep. Alex Mooney defeating Rep. David McKinley, who had angered Trump by voting for President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure package and the creation of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
Trump is facing some of the biggest tests of his influence in Republican primary elections later this month. In Pennsylvania, his endorsed Senate candidate, TV’s Dr. Mehmet Oz, is locked in a competitive race against former hedge fund CEO David McCormick and five others, while his candidate in North Carolina, U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, is competing in a field that includes a dozen other Republicans. In Georgia, Trump has endorsed primary challengers to Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, both of whom defied him by rejecting his false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election.
In Nebraska, the allegations against Herbster, a longtime supporter of Trump’s, didn’t stop the former president from holding a rally with him earlier this month.
“I really think he’s going to do just a fantastic job, and if I didn’t feel that, I wouldn’t be here,” said Trump, who has denied sexual assault allegations of his own.
In a story last month, the Nebraska Examiner interviewed six women who claimed Herbster had groped their buttocks, outside of their clothes, during political events or beauty pageants. A seventh woman said Herbster once cornered her privately and kissed her forcibly.
One of the accusers, Republican state Sen. Julie Slama, said Herbster reached up her skirt and touched her inappropriately at the Douglas County Republican Party’s annual Elephant Remembers dinner in 2019. The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they choose to come forward publicly, as Slama has done.
Herbster filed a defamation lawsuit against Slama, saying she falsely accused him in an effort to derail his campaign. Slama responded with a countersuit against Herbster, alleging sexual battery.
Herbster has suggested in television ads that Pillen and Ricketts conspired with Slama to falsely accuse him of sexual assault — allegations the three deny.
Some voters said the allegations didn’t dissuade them from backing Herbster.
As she voted at an elementary school in northwest Omaha on Tuesday, Joann Kotan said she was “upset by the stories, but I don’t know if I believe them.” Ultimately, the 74-year-old said she voted for Herbster “because President Trump recommended him.”
NEBRASKA SUMMARY FROM AP:
• Carol Blood wins Democratic nomination for governor in Nebraska primary election.
• Mike Flood wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District.
• Patty Pansing Brooks wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District.
• Tony Vargas wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District.
• Don Bacon wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District.
• Adrian Smith wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Nebraska’s 3rd Congressional District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.