WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) announced nine South Dakota students he nominated to the U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Military Academy and U.S. Air Force Academy have been accepted as members of the Class of 2027 at their respective academies.
“Each year, I am honored to nominate our nation’s future military leaders to U.S. service academies,” said Rounds. “By attending an academy, students have the opportunity to serve our nation while receiving an excellent education at a top-notch institution. I encourage young South Dakotans looking to answer the call of duty to consider applying to one of our prestigious military academies.”
The following student was nominated by Rounds and is joining the 2023-2024 freshman class later this month.
• U.S. Naval Academy — Lake Kistner, North Sioux City.
Each year, Rounds is able to nominate South Dakota students to U.S. service academies. Each academy then gives full and fair consideration to these nominations when selecting applicants. Nominations are available for the following institutions: the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, U.S. Military Academy at West Point, U.S. Air Force Academy and U.S. Merchant Marines Academy.
