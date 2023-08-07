WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) announced nine South Dakota students he nominated to the U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Military Academy and U.S. Air Force Academy have been accepted as members of the Class of 2027 at their respective academies.

Rounds’ office is currently accepting nomination applications for the Class of 2028. Applications must be submitted by Oct. 1, 2023. More information on the nomination process can be found at https://www.rounds.senate.gov/constituents/academy-nominations.

