There will be a new sheriff in Yankton County in the coming year.
In an email to the Press & Dakotan Tuesday, Yankton County Sheriff Jim Vlahakis announced that he will not seek re-election in 2022 and will be retiring from law enforcement at the end of the year.
“I’ve been in law enforcement about 42 years and there comes a time when it’s just time,” Vlahakis told the Press & Dakotan Tuesday. “If I ran again, it’d be another four-year commitment, and after 42 years, I think change sometimes can be good.”
In the email, he said that he’s been backed up by great people in his time of service.
“I have truly enjoyed working with the citizens of Yankton County throughout my career,” he said. “Any success that I have had at the Sheriff’s Office can be attributed to the deputies, jail and support staff who work 24 hours a day, seven days a week in keeping the citizens of Yankton County safe and protected from the criminal element in our society.”
While he’s been in law enforcement for 42 years, Vlahakis was elected sheriff in 2010. At the time, he defeated challenger Daniel Thompson 4,850 votes to 3,521.Vlahakis was succeeding long-time Sheriff Dave Hunhoff and was sworn in to office in December 2010.
Vlahakis was unopposed in the 2014 and 2018 elections.
As for his successor, Vlahakis endorsed Chief Deputy Sheriff Mike Rothschadl.
“Mike’s extensive 30-plus years of law enforcement experience will serve the citizens of Yankton County well,” Vlahakis said. “Mike has served in every area of the Sheriff’s Office and has successfully been promoted through the ranks to include patrol deputy, Patrol Sergeant, criminal investigator, administrative lieutenant and currently serves as second in command of the Sheriff’s Office as the Chief Deputy Sheriff.”
As for what’s next, Vlahakis said there’s 11 more months to figure that out.
“I have no plans right now other than relax a little bit,” he said.
