Storm Moves Through Region; Yankton Declares Snow Emergency
The region was battening down the hatches Wednesday as a major winter storm swept across the Northern Plains.

As of mid-afternoon Wednesday, it appeared that the early brunt of the storm had gone north of the immediate Yankton area. As of about 3 p.m., Yankton has seen 2 inches of snow, but greater amounts were reported to the north. Meanwhile, near-blizzard conditions were reported in Sioux Falls.

