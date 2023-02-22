Storm Moves Through Region; Yankton Declares Snow Emergency

The region was battening down the hatches Wednesday as a major winter storm swept across the Northern Plains.
As of mid-afternoon Wednesday, it appeared that the early brunt of the storm had gone north of the immediate Yankton area. As of about 3 p.m., Yankton has seen 2 inches of snow, but greater amounts were reported to the north. Meanwhile, near-blizzard conditions were reported in Sioux Falls.
Yankton County, as well as other area counties along the Missouri River, remained under a winter storm warning until noon Thursday, while Douglas, Hutchinson and Turner counties were still under a blizzard warning until noon Thursday. Throughout the area, projected snowfall totals have been moved downward to a possible 4-9 inches. Winds are expected to gust up to 40 miles per hour.
The mercury had also been slowly dropping throughout the day Wednesday. At 3 p.m., Yankton was at 11 degrees with a wind chill of 8 below zero.
In other weather-related notes:
• The City of Yankton is predicted to receive enough snow that a snow emergency will be going into effect at midnight Thursday morning.
“Please remove vehicles from Snow Emergency Routes until this snow event has passed and all plowing operations are completed,” the City of Yankton said in a press release. “The City asks for your cooperation to please have your vehicles removed from city streets by this time. Vehicles left on Emergency Snow Routes will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.”
• Yankton’s Solid Waste and Recycling pickup for Thursday, Feb. 23, has been postponed until Friday, Feb. 24, when both Thursday and Friday routes will be collected.
“These employees will be shifted over to help clear and remove snow from city streets to help keep roadways open,” a city press release said. “The City asks for your cooperation and patience until the Solid Waste and Recycling crews can get to your residence for pickup.”
• Lesterville has declared a snow emergency. All vehicles need to be removed by 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23. Vehicles not removed will be tagged and towed. Emergency snow routes will be cleared starting at 6 p.m. Thursday.
• Yankton County government offices will be closed Thursday, Feb. 23, due to the winter storm. Yankton County emergency services will operate normally. The office will reopen on Friday, weather permitting.
