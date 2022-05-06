‘31 Under 31’ Is Showing Residents How Yankton Is Growing And Why

Yankton’s young leaders are in the spotlight this month, and in a way, so is the community.
On May 1, Yankton Thrive began a daily feature of different local young entrepreneurs on its website and social media channels. The project, “31 Under 31,” aims to highlight the accomplishments of Yankton business leaders who are under age 31, and why they chose to live in Yankton.
The number 31 is convenient in that May has 31 days, but it is also significant in that it is the age at which many young families seem to come to Yankton, Rita Nelson, Yankton Thrive workforce development coordinator, told the Press & Dakotan.
They can live anywhere at the age of 31, so why live in Yankton? She asked.
The daily postings answer that question for each person and family featured.
“It’s wonderful because you get to see why individuals either move back or why they have chosen Yankton to create their home and their families,” Nelson said. “Also, you see how they’re getting involved in the community and having a positive impact.”
Featured young adults also talk about their favorite activities in Yankton, which does go along with promoting tourism for the Yankton area, she noted.
Though 31 Under 31 organizers are already familiar with many individuals in the businesses in town, each person featured was nominated by a colleague or family member, Jay Gravholt, Thrive tourism director, told the Press & Dakotan.
Also, because of their job focus, organizers are in a unique position to appreciate the varied careers the Yankton area has to offer.
“It is important, in my opinion, for our community to showcase the diverse career opportunities (it offers),” Nelson said
There have been six 31 Under 31 features so far, with career choices ranging from construction to truck and trailer sales to health care and micro brewing.
Each nominee also talks about why they are staying in Yankton or why they returned. Their reasons are similar, involving family, a spectrum of career opportunities, and the Missouri River and Lewis & Clark Lake area, reasons with which Gravholt said he can identify.
“A lot of people who are from here leave but then they fight to come back,” he said. “I’m an example of that.”
Gravholt returned to Yankton at age 29 with his wife and children.
“I was drawn back for lots of reasons,” he said. “Family was a reason. The river and lake were a huge reason for me, the health care, the school system and the diversity of career opportunities.”
The “31 Under 31” series could be seen as a recruitment tool for families to get their kids to move back home, Gravholt said.
Many of those featured so far also choose to volunteer roles in the community.
It’s good for residents to see that Yankton is growing and the impact that young people are having in it, Nelson said.
“No matter where you’re at in your life, hearing the positive reasons why people are moving back expands your appreciation for the region,” she said. “Sometimes we forget why people would want to move back, and to look at the community through the eyes of someone who is at that point making their life in Yankton is just so uplifting.”
———
For more information, visit Yankton Thrive at www.yanktonsd.com/31-under-31 and on social media at Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
