Rising numbers of COVID-19 cases have impacted two courthouses in southeast South Dakota.
The pandemic has reduced the number of available staff members and has affected operations at the Union County Courthouse in Elk Point and the Charles Mix County Courthouse in Lake Andes.
Union County Emergency Manager Andy Minahan issued a statement Monday afternoon alerting county residents and others seeking services.
“Union County is experiencing a rising rate of COVID-19 cases inside the Union County Courthouse. Due to this rising number of cases, several employees are now quarantining at home and are not present in the courthouse,” he said.
“Because of the quarantines, offices in the Union County Courthouse are not fully staffed at this time. This will result in a slowdown of services provided by the offices in the Union County Courthouse.”
The courthouse does remain open, Minahan said.
“However, Union County is requesting that the public be fully aware that due to a limited number of remaining employees, services will undoubtedly be delayed,” he said. “We ask for the public’s cooperation and patience while we work through this situation.”
During this period of limited employees, the public is asked that only high priority and time sensitive items of business be conducted at the courthouse, Minahan said. Those intending to conduct business should call the county offices before arriving at the courthouse. The staff from that office will determine the safety and best possible way to receive the required services.
The Union County department phone numbers are listed on the county’s website at unioncountysd.org.
In Charles Mix County, the courthouse has been closed because of COVID-19. The lone exception for county offices was the auditor’s office, who served voters who wanted to cast in-person ballots before the Nov. 3 election.
However, Auditor Danielle Davenport now reports her office will be closed until Nov. 19 because of COVID-19. Persons wanting to conduct business may leave a phone message at (605) 487-7131 or by emailing ddavenport@charlesmixcounty.org.
In addition, Charles Mix County Treasurer Karol Kniffen advises residents to conduct business, such as renewing licenses, ahead of deadlines as early as possible rather than wait until the last minute.
“With the courthouse staying closed and your renewal month of licensing is November, you may want to get your renewal cards and payment to us in a timely manner,” she said.
“November is a big month of renewal for us, and we want to make sure everyone gets their new registrations before the end of the month of November. And, if you have a title transfer and your 45 days is coming due, please give us a call so we can get it done in a timely manner.”
Kniffen can be reached by email at kkniffen@charlesmixcounty.org. The county treasurer’s office phone number is (605) 487-7542.
