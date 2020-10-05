In Monday’s daily COVID-19 update from the Department of Health (DOH), South Dakota reported 181 new infections and no new deaths.
Mondays are typically a light reporting day coming off the weekend.
In fact, several area counties — Bon Homme, Hutchinson and Union counties in South Dakota and Cedar, Dixon and Knox counties in Nebraska — reported no new cases.
Locally, Yankton County recorded four new infections, raising its case total to 482. There were four new recoveries (371 overall) and 107 active cases.
Charles Mix County also reported four new cases, raising its total to 217. There were two new recoveries (152) and 65 active cases.
Douglas County saw three new cases (103) and one new recovery (69). There are 33 active cases.
Turner County added two new positive tests (187), with one new recovery (146) and 36 active cases.
Clay County reported one new infection, its 586th. There was one new recovery (533) and 46 active cases.
Meanwhile, the DOH’s weekly update on educational institutions reported 328 new infections among South Dakota grade K-12 schools last week (Sept. 27-Oct. 3), a drop from 421 new cases for the week of Sept. 20-26. There have been 1,784 total cases (1,262 students, 522 staff), of which 1,363 are classified as recovered.
Also, the state’s universities, colleges and technical schools saw 81 new cases reported last week, a drop from 127 positive tests the previous week. There have been a total of 1,448 infections (1,370 students, 78 staff), of which 1,344 have recovered.
The University of South Dakota online portal on Monday reported 17 active cases (15 students, 2 staff), an increase of three from Sunday. There were 73 people in quarantine (-12), including seven on campus (no change).
South Dakota statistics for Monday included:
• Total Cases — 24,598 (+181);
• Active Cases — 4,274 (+6);
• Recoveries — 20,076 (+174);
• Deaths — 248 (0 change);
• Hospitalizations — 1,642 ever hospitalized (+10); 214 currently hospitalized (+9);
• Testing — 291,769 total tests (+1,806); 200,443 individuals tested (+668).
In Nebraska, 404 new infections were reported on the Department of Health and Human Services website late Sunday, while the state crossed the 500-death threshold with four new deaths. The state’s death toll now stands at 501.
Other Nebraska statistics included:
• Total Cases — 47,807 (+404);
• Active Cases — 12,693 (+182);
• Recoveries — 34,613 (+218);
• Hospitalizations — 2,397 ever hospitalized (+9); 249 currently hospitalized (0 change);
• Testing — 655,531 total tests (+5,663); 477,266 individuals tested (+3,600).
