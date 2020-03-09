Incidents
• A report was received at 4:36 p.m. Friday of a sex crime in Yankton.
• A report was received at 5:40 p.m. Friday of a residential burglary on Burleigh St.
• A report was received at 9:04 p.m. Friday of shoplifting at a business on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 9:07 p.m. Friday of shoplifting at a business on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 9:46 p.m. Friday of a fight on Burleigh St.
• A report was received at 1:11 a.m. Saturday of a vehicle break-in on E. 13th St.
• A report was received at 10:50 a.m. Saturday of a vehicle break-in on E. 13th St.
• A report was received at 12:08 p.m. Saturday of the theft of a package on Walnut St.
• A report was received at 12:12 p.m. Saturday of vandalism to a home on E. 29th St.
• A report was received at 1:56 p.m. Saturday of a protection order violation on Walnut St.
• A report was received at 9:03 p.m. Saturday of a domestic incident on Linn St.
• A report was received at 3:22 a.m. Sunday of vandalism on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 9:14 p.m. Sunday of theft on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 9:26 a.m. Monday of vandalism on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 10:19 a.m. Monday of theft on W. 8th St.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 665-4440.
