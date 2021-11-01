100 Years Ago
Wednesday, November 2, 1921
• A car smash-up occurred on the Fifth Street hill near Green Street last night when the driver undertook to shift gear and got into reverse instead of intermediate. He wasn’t accustomed to that make of car, he said. The auto ran into the curb and tipped over, smashing the top and windshield and bending some fenders. The occupants were cut and shaken up but not badly bruised. The car was righted and started off.
• Pier No. 4, at the bridge, was being topped off with concrete today, and when this is done it will stand completed. The toy locomotive is dragging two flat cars now, with two sets of buckets, which permits faster work in getting concrete from the mixer to the place it is needed.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, November 2, 1946
• The parlors of the Evangelical church were decorated in Halloween style Thursday evening when the Youth Fellowship held its Halloween party. Black and orange crepe paper was draped about the room, atmospheric corn stalks decorated the corners and center posts, and ghosts, black cats and witches were employed to create a spooky atmosphere.
• Sparked by a hard hitting forward wall along with some brilliant running and tackling performances by left halfback, Gene “Beansie” Anderson, the Yankton College Greyhounds put themselves in a better position for a share of Dakota-Iowa Conference honors by smashing their way to a 14 to 6 victory over the outplayed Buena Vista Beavers on Crane field last night.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, November 2, 1971
• For West German agricultural ministry official Dr. Wichard Graf Harrach, his tour of the Yankton area provided a view of an agricultural area much different from that of his homeland. Most German farms, he said, average about 30 acres and are intensive, diversified operations; and it was a different picture he saw here.
• There were 228 revenue passengers leaving the Chan Gurney Airport on North Central Airlines flights during October, according to Arvin Burkhardt, North Central station manager here. This compared with 216 in September and 247 in October a year ago.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, November 2, 1996
• University of South Dakota School of Business Professor Benny Arogyaswamy was recently awarded a $71,860 Microsoft instructional lab grant to provide updated software for existing curriculum and staff development. Microsoft granted licenses for a total of 100 copies of Microsoft Project, Visual Basic, Visual C, Visual FoxPro, Visual SourceSafe and Microsoft Windows 95 for student and/or faculty use.
• Efforts to boost beef sales have been rewarded for Yankton’s Save U More’s meat department. The department has been named the 1996 Prime Promoter of the Year in the grocery store category by the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association. Bill Marcotte, meat department manager, recently accepted the award at the Prime Promoter Banquet, part of the cattlemen’s annual meeting.
