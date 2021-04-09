VERMILLION — Celebrate Vermillion Earth Days with a discussion of Hope Jahren’s book, “The Story of More.”
Jahren is an award-winning scientist, a brilliant writer, a passionate teacher, and one of the 7 billion people with whom we share this earth. In “The Story of More,” she illuminates the link between human habits and our imperiled planet. In concise, highly readable chapters, she takes us through the science behind the key inventions — from electric power to large-scale farming to automobiles — that, even as they help us, release greenhouse gases into the atmosphere like never before. She explains the current and projected consequences of global warming — from superstorms to rising sea levels — and the actions that we all can take to fight back. (From book cover)
On April 19 at 6:30 p.m., join the Vermillion Public Library on Zoom to discuss the book. Copies will be available to check out from the library.
Registration is required to access the Zoom session. Register online at this address: bit.ly/earthdaysvpl.
The Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library is located at 18 Church Street, Vermillion. For more information email vplstaff@vermillionpubliclibrary.org or call 605-677-7060.
