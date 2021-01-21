D18 Cracker Barrels To Have New Look

With the legislative session underway, District 18 Cracker Barrel sessions that allow local citizens to meet with their lawmakers are set to make a return in the coming weeks.
But as is the case for many events over the past year, the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing organizers to change tactics in order to keep legislators, staff and the public at large safe.
Marissa Terca, program and event coordinator for the Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce, told the Press & Dakotan that the public will notice two differences from past years— the number of Cracker Barrels and the fact that the public at large will not be on site.
“There will only be two Cracker Barrels this year,” Terca said. “The public is not invited because of COVID and we’re trying to keep people safe.”
However, that doesn’t mean residents will be precluded from following along entirely.
“There will be a Facebook Live event similar to what we did with the County Commission and City Commission forums,” she said.
Terca said that people will still be able to submit questions to legislators in a variety of formats.
“If they have Facebook and would like to log on with live events, they can ask questions during the event itself,” she said. “Or they can submit questions to me at my email address, or by calling the Chamber office.”
Typically, three Cracker Barrels have been scheduled per session and have been held at the Avera Professional Pavilion. This year, the events will be held at the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center Jan. 30 and Feb. 27 beginning at 10 a.m.
Terca said she’s hopeful that the new format doesn’t douse the spirit of what Cracker Barrels have been in the past.
“Obviously, it’s not going to be the same as if we could be meeting in person, but for everybody’s safety, this is the way we’re going to do it this year,” she said. “We’d really like to encourage people to submit any questions that they do have. We realize it’s a little more difficult, but the legislators are anxious to answer any questions that the public may have.”
———
To submit questions for the Cracker Barrels in advance, email Marissa Terca at marissa@yanktonsd.com or call the Chamber at 605-665-3636.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.