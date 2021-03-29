A familiar face about Yankton is preparing to take the helm of tourism advocacy in the Yankton area — and he’s bringing quite a few ideas with him.
Last week, the Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce announced that Jay Gravholt will be taking over as tourism director. He officially assumes the position on April 26, but Gravholt said that he plans no working some evenings in the interim to get used to the position and its expectations.
Gravholt was raised in Yankton. He left for 11 years before returning in 1998.
“When this position opened up, it seemed like a perfect fit for me,” he said. “I love this town and I always have. I have a lot of marketing/PR background and I can’t think of anything better to do than to promote Yankton.”
He said he’s still looking into what the position will be and what it could become.
“I will be working under the Chamber of Commerce and Yankton Area Progressive Growth as they (merge) together,” he said. “I’ll be working with the board members, with local events and the community at large on all of the events coming on — it sounds like we’re going to have most of the events that we normally have in the summertime this year.”
Gravholt says he’s held a number of jobs that have helped prepare him for the position, including working three years at the Press & Dakotan and 19 years in the marketing and media relations with Avera Sacred Heart Hospital and Avera Health.
He said that his vision for the position goes beyond just looking at Lewis & Clark Lake and the Missouri River.
“We have so much to offer in this town,” he said. “We all know the usuals — the lake, the river and the biking trails we have here are great. I am most excited to see what we can do to continue to grow and see our businesses grow.”
One area that Gravholt said could be expanded is sports tourism.
“I think there’s more that we can do with hunting and fishing,” he said.
Additionally, he’d like to see more youth sports tournaments prioritized in the Yankton area.
But he also said he’s open to hearing what others would like to see brought to the tourism table in Yankton.
“There are so many opportunities, and what I’m looking forward to most, quite honestly, is just talking to people and getting their ideas and thinking, ‘What can we do to really move things forward?’” he said.
Looking ahead, Gravholt said one project nearing completion is likely to be a big tourism win for the area: the Huether Family Aquatics Center.
“That will bring a lot of people to town for a longer trip,” he said. “It’s going to be great for the community — we already know that — but I think people from the surrounding area that (come) here to buy groceries or come here to go fishing, go golfing or go out to the lake can make a day out of it. Come bring the kids, take advantage of that and it’s going to be a fantastic facility.”
But more than anything, Gravholt said he’s looking forward to helping bring the city’s history alive for more visitors.
“Yankton has an amazing history,” he said. “We’re the capital city of the Dakotas. The whole history of Yankton is amazing. What they’re doing out at the Mead Building is pretty amazing. Jack McCall’s buried here. There’s just such a rich history that I really think we need to capitalize on.”
