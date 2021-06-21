Ham radio operators from the Prairie Dog Amateur Radio Club (PDARC) will be participating in a national amateur radio exercise from 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, until 1 p.m. Sunday, June 27.
The event is the ARRL Field Day, an annual amateur radio activity organized since 1993 by ARRL, the national association for amateur radio in the United States. PDARC will have a Get On The Air (GOTA) station in operation where you may try your hand at making a contact over the air waves.
Hams from across North American ordinarily participate in Field Day by establishing temporary ham radio stations in public locations to demonstrate their skill and service. Field Day highlights ham radio’s ability to work reliably under any conditions from almost any location and create an independent, wireless communications network.
During Field Day 2020, more than 18,000 hams participated from thousands of locations across North American. According to ARRL, there are more than 750,000 amateur radio licensees in the U.S., and an estimated 3 million worldwide.
For more information about ARRL Field Day, go to www.arrl.org/FieldDay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.