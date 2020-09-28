PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Human Services (DHS) Vocational Rehabilitation (VR) program is expanding services to assist individuals with disabilities return to work as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The pandemic has created significant employment challenges for many South Dakotans, especially those with disabilities. VR is here to help employers and individuals with disabilities face those challenges head-on,” said DHS Secretary Shawnie Rechtenbaugh.
The VR Program can provide the following services to employers and individuals with disabilities:
• Vocational Counseling and Guidance
• Job Accommodations
• Employment Preparation and Supports
• Employment Training
The VR program will reimburse employers for wages during a training period when they hire individuals with disabilities. Wage reimbursement can be for new employees or previous employees returning to their job.
Any person whose disability significantly interferes with getting or keeping a job, and who needs VR services to overcome these barriers to employment could be eligible for VR Services.
Individuals with disabilities or employers wanting more information or assistance, email infors@state.sd.us or call 1-800-265-9679.
