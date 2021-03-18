Vermillion Keeps Mask Resolution In Place

VERMILLION — Portions of the country are easing COVID-19 mitigation measures and the City of Sioux Falls recently ended its mask mandate.
Monday night, however, the Vermillion City Council chose to keep in place the limited controls it first enacted last August to try to encourage people in the community to wear masks in buildings open to the public.
It reviewed its latest emergency resolution, approved on Feb. 1 that became effective on Feb. 8. The resolution encourages mask use and the city council decided to keep it in place.
It also considered an emergency ordinance also approved in early February that requires signs to be placed near the entrances of buildings open to the public that state that masks are expected to be worn by people who enter the buildings.
“I know that Sioux Falls ended their mask mandate,” Council member Brian Humphrey said before the council approved the ordinance’s first reading. “When do you think we could or should end ours or like, what’s the end goal? I understand that it’s there for protection, but if Sioux Falls ended theirs, should we consider ending ours?”
Mayor Kelsey Collier-Wise added, “One of the reasons that we initially passed this was to be in sync with both our school district and USD as far as the mandates that they had and the signage that they were using. This would allow us to continue to basically be in concert with them until the end of their semesters.”
The mayor said, in her opinion, the city should continue to follow public health recommendations and work with its partners in the community “to have some continuity between institutions.
“Sioux Falls’ choice was not supported by any public health (official); in fact all of their hospital systems came to their council meeting and asked them not to end the mandate and they did so anyway,” she said. “I would not look to that as an example for our community, personally”
“The day after the mask mandate ended in Sioux Falls, they had their first recorded cases of the UK variant strain, which is more easily communicable,” Council member Travis Letellier said. “We don’t know what’s going to happen with these variant strains in South Dakota.
The resolution first approved by the Vermillion City Council back in August had a 60-day lifespan, and during that time period, it had been placed on the agenda of each city council meeting to give council members an opportunity to allow it to continue or end it if health conditions in South Dakota and the Vermillion community warrant that action.
The resolution and sign ordinance also have each been given a 60-day lifespan. After each has expired, the city council has agreed to approve a new resolution and ordinance that extends them for another 60 days.
The resolution was first “re-approved” by the city council on Oct. 5, after it had expired. The resolution and emergency ordinance were once again “re-approved” in early December when the measures that were enacted in October expired after 60 days and became effective Dec. 10.
The resolution and ordinance currently in effect were approved in early February and will expire in early April.
“As has been the practice with any emergency ordinance or resolution, it’s reviewed at each city council meeting during the life of that document for any changes, public input, etc., so this emergency resolution has been reviewed on Feb. 16 and March 1,” City Manager John Prescott said, “and there were no changes to the emergency resolution at either one of those two meetings.”
The resolution currently in place is very similar to its predecessors, he said.
“It encourages the use of face coverings in buildings that are open to the public,” Prescott said. “We’ve not had any comments or questions since adoption or implementation.”
He told Collier-Wise that city staff also has no changes to offer to the resolution.
Similar to the resolution, the ordinance was approved in August and “re-approved” by the city council on Oct. 5, after it had expired. The emergency ordinance was once again “re-approved” in early December when the measure that was enacted in October expired after 60 days and became effective Dec. 10.
The ordinance currently in effect was approved in early February and will expire in early April.
“This emergency ordinance requires the posting of a sign that reads ‘Facemasks Expected Per City Resolution’ and again this is for buildings that are open to the public,” Prescott said. “Again, I think this is number four” noting that like the resolution, the ordinance is reviewed by the city council at each of its meetings during its 60-day lifespan.
“There have been no citations issued with this emergency ordinance or any of the previous three emergency ordinances,” he said. “We’ve had code staff check a couple times and found very good compliance in the community, so we thank our businesses for posting the signs.”
Individuals or businesses who need a sign may pick one up at Vermillion City Hall or at the office of the Vermillion Chamber and Development Company. They also may be downloaded from the City’s website, “or they may supply their own as long as long as it utilizes the same language and encourages the same message to the community.”
The ordinance will expire in mid-April, requiring the city council to give first reading of a replacement ordinance at Monday’s meeting. The city council approved that ordinance, which will receive its second reading on April 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.