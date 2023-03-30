BY RANDY DOCKENDORF
In the end, reducing South Dakota’s sales tax proved the most politically and economically popular choice among three options, a state business leader said Thursday.
Dave Owen, president of the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry, spoke during the Yankton Thrive post-legislative luncheon. The 2023 Legislature ended this week with the final day set aside for handling vetoes and other business.
Gov. Kristi Noem proposed eliminating the state food tax late in her 2022 re-election campaign, Owen said. After winning another four-year term in November, she made ending the food tax a key part of her budget and legislative agenda, he added.
However, Noem’s proposal wouldn’t have ended the entire 6.5% sales tax on groceries, Owen said.
“It would have removed the 4.5% state tax, but you would still have paid the local tax,” he said, noting cities needed the tax to cover bonds and other pledged revenues.
Based on the state’s rising revenues, Noem determined the state could afford to end the food tax, which generates about $100 million annually, Owen said. She made the food tax a major issue late in her 2022 re-election campaign.
The proposal signaled a major shift in decades of state policy and voter sentiment, he added.
“We have been talking for years whether the grocery tax (falls harder on lower incomes),” he said. “Actually, we don’t debate it, we accept that fact that it is regressive. People below the poverty line have cards where they can buy groceries without the tax, which helps, but if you’re just above the poverty line, you’re paying that tax.”
In 2004, South Dakota voters rejected a ballot measure to exempt food from the state sales and use tax. The measure failed by a 2-1 margin, with 123,210 votes in favor of it and 255,855 against it (or 67.5% against it to 32.5% in favor).
In her proposal, Noem didn’t frame the food tax so much as a fairness issue as it was an opportunity to give a broad tax cut on a major item, Owen said. After winning re-election, the governor made the food-tax cut a major part of her budget address and her legislative agenda.
The incoming legislators, many of them new members, were left with a major decision, Owen said. “The debatable point really is, how do you give $100 million back, and should we?” he said.
But as the 2023 Legislature opened, lawmakers showed an appetite for passing a tax break during the session, he said. Besides ending the state food tax, legislators considered reducing property taxes or cutting the state sales tax. Each option would have reduced state revenues by about $100 million annually.
The property-tax reduction effort went through several different proposals without success, Owen said. “Each one collapsed under its own weight,” he said.
The governor’s food-tax proposal didn’t gain traction, and the reduction of the state sales tax emerged as the winner after a revision.
District 11 Rep. Chris Carr (R-Sioux Falls) proposed cutting the sales tax from 4.5% to 4%, which would have reduced sales tax revenue by $180 million annually, Owen said. In order to scale back the reduction, the sales-tax cut was adjusted from 4.5% to 4.2%.
The Legislature passed the measure, and Noem signed it despite her indication that she might veto the budget and send it back to lawmakers.
With the 2023 Legislature now in the books, Owen said the focus turns to the future of the sales-tax reduction and its “sunset clause” ending it at a set date.
“If you’re looking for the most meaningful tax break, it would have been the governor’s proposal. You would have given back the whole 4.5% for a broad base of people — families, anybody buying groceries,” he said.
“However, the best public policy is the sales-tax cut. You don’t take out food and make the base smaller. You can reduce (the rate) from 4.5% to 4.2% and leave the tax base as it is. You’re left with fighting over the sunset clause. And so, this thing has a sunset clause for 2027, which means the tax goes back to 4.5% unless the Legislature, as they have done other times, kicks it down the road and makes (the cut) permanent.”
As for the 0.3% sales-tax reduction, Owen doesn’t think it creates a major change for most consumers.
“One of the downsides of the tax reduction is that it is fairly small. I don’t know if people will notice it that much. On a $100 purchase, it’s 30 cents, or it’s $3 on a $1,000 purchase,” he said.
“On the plus side for the Chamber, it includes our members who pay the tax on every good they need to operate their business … That gets to be fairly pricy. If I defend this tax as a Chamber member, we get to be part of it.”
The sunset clause brings up interesting political timing, Owen said. Noem’s time as governor ends in 2026, and she cannot run for a third consecutive term under the South Dakota constitution, he said.
Therefore, her successor must deal with the question of continuing or ending the sales-tax reduction, Owen noted.
“So the $100 million (question) will be thrown on the lap of whoever is the next governor,” he said.
