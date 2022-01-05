100 Years Ago
Friday, January 6, 1922
• The new pipe organ in the chapel of Sacred Heart convent will be dedicated this evening at 8 o’clock. An organ recital will be given in connection with the dedication of the Blessed Sacrament.
• Captain Joe Giesler has his pontoon bridge in operation again and vehicle traffic from Nebraska is being accommodated. Weak spots in the structure caused by the recent rise in the river have been strengthened.
75 Years Ago
Monday, January 6, 1947
• Extensive damage was done by fire which broke out in the roof of the millwork shop of Q.G. Church, at 307 Pearl Street, at about 8:45 this morning. The blaze kept the city fire department on the job for almost an hour and a half, and the tin ceiling of the building was pretty well ruined, according to Fire Chief Cecil S. Bauer. Cause of the fire was a faulty chimney too close to the ceiling.
• Eldon Johnson, farmer residing five miles southwest of Tyndall, escaped serious injury when his car was struck by a passenger train on the Milwaukee Road’s Platte line at about 2 o’clock Saturday afternoon at a crossing a mile west of town. Johnson suffered head and facial cuts, several broken ribs and an injured knee in the accident, while his car, a 1939 Chevrolet, was demolished.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, January 6, 1972
• Steve Becker established a new single game scoring record with a 47 point effort against Valley City in the first round of the Daily Plainsman tournament that shattered the 43 point mark of Gary Schuster set nearly 10 years earlier. Becker’s scoring burst upped his career total to 820 which is 14th best in Yankton College history.
• Teachers of Spanish needing credits for certification renewal and students of that language working toward a degree will have opportunity to pursue an independent-study course offered spring semester by Mount Marty College. Spanish Theatre of the Nineteenth Century will carry four hours of undergraduate credit.
25 Years Ago
Monday, January 6, 1997
• A winter storm came through the Yankton area over the weekend, dumping 2 feet of snow and leaving major roads closed for 2 days due to the blowing and drifting snow. Several communities in the eastern part of the state also lost power when utility poles broke and lines snapped.
• Officials for the Yankton School District unveiled the new Yankton Middle School to students and their parents in an open house on Saturday, Jan. 4. The new middle school was the former Yankton High School and had undergone renovations in order to separate the seventh and eighth grades into their own wing of the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.