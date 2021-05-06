Carda Looks Back On Long Commission Tenure

For nearly a decade and a half, Yankton City Commissioner David Carda has been a part of some of the biggest decisions in the city’s recent history.
However, next Monday will mark Carda’s last meeting with the board after deciding not to run for reelection this spring.
Carda recently spoke to the Press & Dakotan about what it was like to come on the commission during a wild period in Yankton politics and what he’s taken away from his time on the commission.
Carda said, prior to 2007, he had a growing interest in the city’s politics, but hadn’t necessarily seen an opportunity to get involved yet.
“Some of my friends were on the commission at the time and we always talked about it,” he said. “We talked about city issues that were going on and I definitely had an interest just talking about it.”
It wouldn’t take too long until Carda would have his chance.
In late 2007, a recall effort was launched against commissioners Curt Bernard and Dan Rupiper over alleged open meetings violations.
“It was an opportunity, mostly,” Carda said. “There was a lot going on and a lot of excitement in the recall. It was probably perfect timing — timing in my life and I had the time to give.”
Carda would be joined by David Knoff, W.K. “Bill” Miller and Garry “Jr.” Jons in a bid for the seats occupied by Rupiper and Bernard. Carda and Knoff ultimately prevailed in the Dec. 18, 2007, special election that saw 38.45% of the city’s voters turning out. Not only did he win — with 1,948 votes, Carda was the top vote-getter in the recall election.
Both Knoff and Carda would end up being longtime fixtures on the commission with Knoff stepping aside in 2018 after being named a circuit judge in the South Dakota First Judicial Circuit.
But being elected by way of a recall election, one thing was unavoidable — a sizable portion of the population had lost confidence in the City Commission’s ability to govern effectively.
For Carda, it was an opportunity to help restore some of that confidence.
“Working together with the commission, there was some healing that needed to take place,” he said. “We needed to work on hiring a city manager and get everybody comfortable with working together again, not only as a commission but also with the city staff and everybody. There was definitely a lot of people involved with it back then.”
But moving forward from that election, Carda would be part of one of the most consequential periods in the city’s history.
“You look back and the pool’s always been a big discussion in Yankton, and it was nice that a lot more people got involved in the community and put a group together — Dive In Yankton — and it was nice to see that come to fruition,” he said. “Over the last couple of years, the flood and COVID have definitely been a big challenge. Prior to that, we were on a pretty good roll for the quality-of-life items — the trails, the sidewalks, the downtown, the Meridian Bridge. All of that area tied together really well. To me, that (meant) a lot of good opportunities for people to be outside and make people want to stay in Yankton.”
Other highlights included an agreement between BY-Water and the city, the development of the former Human Services Center (HSC) land into a soccer complex, infrastructure upgrades to streets and the water treatment plant, and Westbrook Estates.
“There’s just been a lot of positive things that have gone on in the last 10-plus years with the city trying to make Yankton a better place to live,” he said.
Carda even had the opportunity to serve as mayor of Yankton from 2014-2016.
However, nearing 14 years removed from the recall election, Carda opted to bow out this spring.
“It’s probably been long enough,” he said. “I’ve been on there for quite a while and the commission, I think, needs a change. You need people coming on and off it. … Like everyone else, I just got busy at work and there’s been a lot of changes at my work, so it’s just a good opportunity to step aside.”
He added that bringing new people into the fray is beneficial for the town.
“It gets more people involved in the community,” he said. “A new person brings a whole different perspective of people they know will get involved and work with other people.”
And when the City Commission reorganizes during its May 10 meeting, a new face — Mike Villanueva — will be welcomed to the board.
Carda said he doesn’t have any current plans to run for public office again, but he enjoyed his time on the board.
“It’s been a nice challenge that’s made my career better, so it’s helped me a lot,” he said. “There’s been a lot of commissioners that have come and gone. You learn something from every one of them. They all have different personalities, they look at things differently, so I appreciate all the past commissioners and mayors that have been leading us and (have been) mentors to some of us who were new and working through all the things you have to learn.”
