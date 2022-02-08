• A report was received at 2:57 p.m. Monday of vandalism on Walnut St.
• A report was received at 4:15 p.m. Monday of a possible sex crime in Yankton.
• A report was received at 7:39 p.m. Monday of a domestic incident on Pine St.
• A report was received at 8:31 p.m. Monday of the theft of tools on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 9:38 a.m. Tuesday of the theft of a camera on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 11:22 a.m. Tuesday of a sex crime in Yankton.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 11:04 a.m. Monday of an assault at the Human Services Center.
