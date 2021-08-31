County Boards Mull Marijuana Ordinance Changes

Exactly where the county’s medical cannabis infrastructure will be able to be placed is coming into clearer focus.
During a joint meeting of the Yankton County Commission and the Yankton County Planning Commission Tuesday night, the gathered Planning Commission members voted 5-0 to recommend approval of an ordinance amending the county’s zoning ordinance to establish which zones in which cannabis cultivation facilities, dispensaries, product manufacturing facilities and testing facilities will be permitted. Zones include commercial districts, lakeside commercial districts and agricultural districts.
The changes would also add definitions to the ordinance.
With the matter forwarded on to the County Commission, the board held its first reading of the ordinance Tuesday night.
Commission Chairperson Cheri Loest and Planning Commissioner Kristi Schultz were not present during Tuesday’s meeting.
Planning Commission member and County Co-chair Joseph Healy said that Tuesday was about making sure the county’s plans were squared away with its existing zoning ordinance.
“At the county level, we discussed originally handling the medical cannabis simply through licensing with the county,” he said. “It was felt that state regulations would justify simply a license. Upon further discussion, we felt that there was no vehicle in the ordinance to allow (someone) to operate.”
He used the example of liquor licenses, which still have regulations attached to where they can and can’t go.
“I could have a liquor license, but I still either need a (Conditional-use permit) for a bar depending on which district I’m in, or a bar has to be a permitted use within the district I’m in,” he said.
Tuesday’s meeting was not meant to consider proposed permitting/renewal fees, number of permits or other permitting parameters other than location.
Speaking to the Press & Dakotan ahead of Tuesday’s meeting, Loest said these items will be dealt with down the line.
“The reading for the cannabis licensing will happen at a later date because that does not have to go before the Planning Commission,” she said.
During the County Commission’s discussion on the matter Tuesday, Commissioner Wanda Howey-Fox said she had received some concern about placing a cannabis-related business on the fringes of the county.
“There’s apparently some concern with law enforcement that a cannabis dispensary in an ag-related district may be a problem in that, let’s say, they have somebody on the very far north end of the county (who) is a dispensary,” she said. “The breaking glass security alarms go off, the high-definition video camera is catching people with masks on their faces and hats and clothing two-sizes too big. It may take law enforcement a while to get there. They brought to my attention that we should maybe not put dispensaries on the far outskirts of the county or approve those on the far outskirts of the county.”
Commissioner Don Kettering noted that he believes the sheriff’s department can handle it.
“The sheriff has to deal with everything else in the county the way it’s set up,” he said. “Why can’t they resolve this?”
During the public comment section on the proposed ordinance change, Ned Horsted, executive director of the Cannabis Industry Association of South Dakota, said that Yankton County could be in a good position if some of its regional competition stymies their own cannabis industry potential.
“It’s like any business — the more heavy-handed the government can get when it comes to regulations, what it does is drives up your cost of goods, which is typically really good for the black market,” he said. “We’re having the same conversation in Sioux Falls right now. Their initial draft was talking about $100,000 fees and capping at five dispensaries and disallowing a couple of parts of the industry. If that moves forward — or even a piece of that moves forward —it’s probably a huge opportunity for a county like Yankton to get some economic development they wouldn’t always.”
He had a few questions on the Yankton County proposal answered during proceedings, saying that the ordinance changes looked acceptable.
“Based on what I’m reading in this, it looks good,” he said.
The County Commission will hold the second reading and consideration of the proposed zoning changes at the Sept. 21 meeting.
