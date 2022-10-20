Times Three?

The Central Plains appears headed for a third consecutive year of the La Nina weather pattern, which could continue the current drought through spring, a state official says.
South Dakota state climatologist Laura Edwards provided that outlook Thursday during a webinar covering the north central United States, including South Dakota and Nebraska.
When it comes to La Nina, a “three-peat” is not unprecedented but still remains uncommon. The weather pattern comes off the Pacific Ocean before reaching the central United States.
A La Nina can take different forms, Edwards said. However, the upcoming one appears to promise certain characteristics, she added.
“It looks to be warmer than average during the first three months, then cooler conditions during the latter part of the season,” she said. “It may then turn warm at the end. As you can see, it’s not evenly distributed.”
The Yankton region lies almost entirely in extreme and exceptional drought, the worst levels, according to this week’s U.S. Drought Monitor report. Some outlying counties have improved and are now classified as severe drought.
This year’s growing season was one of the driest on record for the Yankton region. South Dakota had the 10th driest growing season in 128 years, with the 10th driest September. Nebraska had the 56th driest growing season during that time, with the 27th driest September.
And the condition doesn’t look to improve, as October has not brought any extensive drought relief, Edwards said.
“October has been much drier than average,” she said. “There are areas that have received less than a half-inch of precipitation. Some have received less than one-tenth inch.”
Some areas are 15-30% drier than a year ago, she said.
“That’s really concerning,” she said. “You lose that opportunity to replenish the soil moisture, and it starts you off in a tougher position in 2023. Snow holds the soil moisture, but you can’t say that you’ll get some improvement over the winter.”
The dry weather has provided good conditions for farmers’ harvest work, as they don’t have to battle wet fields, Edwards said.
“It has helped with the harvest of corn and soybeans,” she said. “But it has also had the downside of too quickly drying down crops. We’re seeing the shattering of soybeans.”
The current weather and moisture conditions are exerting a major impact on the nation’s agricultural production and economy, according to Brad Rippey with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
“This is only the second time in the last seven years with (the nation’s) corn production below 14 billion bushels,” he said.
This month, corn yields were down 3% in South Dakota and down 11.3% in Nebraska, Rippey said. Soybean production has also taken a major hit, down 22% from last year in some areas of the north-central United States, he added.
As for farmers’ income, any increases in commodity prices have been impacted by rising input costs, he added.
Natural disasters have also adversely impacted agricultural production and resulting income, Rippey said. He showed a map from a risk management agency, outlining the 2022 indemnity payments by county. A number of Central Plains counties received a total of $1 million to $10 million.
In addition, the drought has left pasture and rangeland in poor condition, Rippey said. As a result, farmers and ranchers face the prospect of buying feed all through the winter, he said.
The drought has also created fire hazards.
The Yankton region has consistently been designated in fire danger with some counties enacting burn bans or advisories. The hazardous conditions have been fueled by drought, high temperatures, low humidity and high winds.
“We have harvest fires, and we have grass and field fires,” Edwards said. “Those scenes have been going on during the past months in the north central region.”
Farmers also look at the first dates for frost and a killing freeze. In the Yankton region, the first freeze generally comes Oct. 11-20.
“Some late planted crops could have been affected by an early hard freeze,” she said.
Many areas experienced record or near-record low temperatures Tuesday, with areas registering overnight lows in the teens. However, highs rebounded Thursday into the 60s and are forecast to continue ascending into the weekend.
In another aspect, the continued drought has increasingly impacted the Missouri River and other water supplies, Edwards said.
“The Missouri River has been caught in drought on and off for the last two years,” she explained. “(The water level) has ebbed and flowed.”
The Missouri River isn’t the only body of water at reduced levels, according to Doug Kluck with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in Kansas City. “This is the lowest time of the year for rivers and streams, and now we’re even lower than that,” he said.
For the Missouri River basin above Sioux City, the 2022 runoff forecast stands at 19.5 million acre-feet (MAF), 76% of average. The current storage stands at 48.5 MAF, or 2 MAF below this time last year.
More than 90% of the basin remains abnormally dry, according to Kluck. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers anticipates winter releases of about 12,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) at Gavins Point Dam near Yankton, he said.
During the next seven days, the best chance of precipitation begins Monday. The 8- to 14-day outlook calls for above-average temperatures and below-normal precipitation.
In the longer-range forecast, equal chances exist for above-, below- or normal temperatures and precipitation, Edwards said.
“There’s really no consensus for the month of November,” she said. “A concern is that early cold temperatures could potentially lead to deep frost depths without snow cover to insulate the ground.”
