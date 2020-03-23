Out of concern for the health not only of our staff but also our customers, the Yankton Press & Dakotan and Missouri Valley Shopper will no longer be allowing customers into our offices starting today (Tuesday). We ask anyone who wishes to pay a bill, place an ad, etc., to please call ahead (665-7811) and we can make arrangements to meet you outside.
We apologize for this inconvenience and look forward to welcoming you back into our offices after the coronavirus pandemic subsides.
