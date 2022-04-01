New Faces, Fresh Start

When it comes to the National Park Service, there’s a new team in town ready to launch new programs and to bring back other ones after two years of a pandemic.
Many of the staff members have worked for two years or less at the Yankton headquarters of the Missouri National Recreational River (MNRR). The federally-designated wild and scenic river includes the 39-mile stretch from Pickstown to Running Water and the 59-mile stretch from Gavins Point Dam to Ponca State Park.
Superintendent Curt Dimmick, who directs the MNRR office, has only been in Yankton for two months.
“There’s a whole lot of change here,” he told the Press & Dakotan. “But that also brings with it a lot of benefits.”
Besides Dimmick, the newer team members include Tom Downs, chief of interpretation, education and outreach; Drew Podany, chief ranger of visitor resources and protection; Carolyn Campbell, chief of science and resources management; and Patty Bolhouse, chief administrative officer.
They join other team members, including U.S. Park Rangers Dugan Smith (interpretation) and Josh Evans, (protection) and Lead Biological Science Technician Chris Langland.
Why all the new faces? Dimmick said it’s a matter of timing and not out of the ordinary.
“In the National Park Service, it’s not unusual to see staff changes like this. They’re actually expected over time, especially for key staff,” he said. “A lot of times, in order to advance in your career, you need to change units. Basically, this is typical Park Service turnover. The park I just left had four programming and division chief openings at the same time.”
Dimmick himself represents that trend of transferring for career reasons. “I’ve been at 11 units in the National Park Service, from the East Coast to the West Coast,” he said, noting he brings a wide variety of experiences and perspective.
The MNRR newcomers have literally worked across the United States. Dimmick previously served in California, Downs in South Carolina, Podany in Arizona near the Mexican border and Campbell in Massachusetts. Bolhouse hasn’t relocated, as she previously worked for the Bureau of Prison at the Yankton Federal Prison Camp before changing to the National Park Service in her federal career.
Dimmick noted the unique opportunities and challenges associated with the MNRR. He has spent his time so far in Yankton building relationships with the many agencies, stakeholders and general public.
“It’s different than other parks in the United States because it’s part of the wild-and-scenic river designation,” he said. “We also have so many different groups working together: federal, two states, tribes, counties, municipalities and non-profit groups. It’s a big effort just to work with all those partnerships, but we help each other. It’s a big difference from any other place I’ve worked for the National Park Service.”
One major change this year is the creation of the MNRR’s first full-time law enforcement unit. Podany serves as the chief, with Evans serving as the second full-time officer. They hope to add a seasonal officer by spring.
“In the past, we have had rangers come over from Niobrara (National Scenic River), but we added our own permanent law enforcement in the past year,” he said. “Our rangers are working with the other law enforcement agencies on the river. I’ve been working on building relationships (with other first responders.).”
Rather than see the multiple jurisdictions as a challenge, Podany welcomes the opportunity to work with so many trained professionals. He views his full-time staff as providing a federal connection with state, county, tribal, municipal and other crews.
“The biggest thing people will notice is making our presence,” he said. “We have patrol boats and our vehicles. We’ll work with enforcing regulations but also helping people and keeping them safe.”
Dimmick wants to expand the MNRR staff’s visibility and programs, helping people understand them and their role.
“We want to keep doing all the things we have been doing in the past and looking at ways to expand our outreach. We still have a bit of an identity issue here because a lot of people still don’t know we’re a national park,” he said. “People often assume we’re with the Corps of Engineers. At a meeting last week, someone said, ‘I assume you’re with the Corps,’ and I had to show them my patch. It can be confusing for a lot of people because there are so many federal, state and local agencies here.”
The MNRR also wants to help the public realize they are living and playing along and on a national park, Dimmick. Many assume Mount Rushmore or the Badlands are the nearest ones, he said.
“I asked one man if he used the river. He said, ‘Sure, I kayak between Yankton and Vermillion,’ and I told him he was kayaking in a national park,” the superintendent said. “That’s a message we want to get out more to the public. We’re one of the 423 units of the National Park Service. And we also want people to know the Missouri National Recreation River runs from Fort Randall to Ponca, except for Lewis and Clark Lake.”
Downs wants to provide more outreach, building on past successes. As park ranger, Smith has worked with numerous community programs such as the Education Festival, River Clean-Up, Mobile Ranger Station and recently gave a talk at the Mead Cultural Center about bison and its importance to the region, particularly the Native American tribes. The Junior Rangers program has also proved popular, and the MNRR headquarters offers information as well as a film about the national park.
“We were hit with the pandemic, and we were shut down the last two years. We want to get back into the classrooms,” Downs said. “We’ll continue to bring the mobile ranger station to these events and brand ourselves so people know we’re a national park and what there is to do,” Downs said.
Downs is extending his vision to the skies.
“We want to offer some night sky programs with telescopes. We invite the public to look at the dark skies and view the stars,” he said. “You find a lot of people in the cities are disconnected from the night sky, and it’s a big deal for them.”
Campbell is continuing her work with Goat Island, located downstream from Yankton.
“We had our Goat Island management plan composed in 2017, and we’re working our way every year to improve on it and we’ll update from there,” she said. “We have a trail system on the island, and we have a lot of boaters during the summer who sail to Goat Island and hang out on the island. The campgrounds are primitive, but we hope to add fire pits. We have people who take multi-day kayaking trips down the river and camp overnight at Goat Island.”
Many kayakers from across the nation use the MNRR, Campbell said.
“We work with kayakers who came for our events and discovered all we have to offer. Our greatest hope is to educate them on the river conditions and where to go,” she said. “They can learn the procedures on the water and also the federal regulations they need to do before they go out there.”
She will also continue her work with the Missouri River Institute on environmental issues.
The MNRR staff works with Ponca State Park and Niobrara State Park. They’re watching the progress of a Nebraska legislative bill that would provide funding for Niobrara State Park and Lewis and Clark Lake upgrades, including the construction of a lodge. They see tremendous opportunities for working with the state parks for more outreach and interpretive displays covering historical, cultural and environmental aspects.
Looking ahead, Downs anticipates the education festival and river clean-up during the first week of May.
“The education festival will be the first one since 2019 because of the pandemic, and the river cleanup will be the first since 2017 because there were two years of high river levels and then the three years of the pandemic,” he said. “We’re so looking forward to a normal year with the chance to see and interact more with people.”
Dimmick has seen the tremendous attraction of the MNRR.
“We see how the river factors into so many people’s lives here. You have the multiple generations who have been a part of the tribes or homesteaders, and their ties to the river run deep. But we also have people who have moved here after visiting because of the river,” he said. “I know people from New York who moved here after somebody convinced them to check out the river, and they were sold. And we have people moving or visiting from Sioux Falls or other places.”
The MNRR staff members, themselves from across the nation, want to build on that bond, Dimmick said.
“There is literally a connection between the river and the lives of people who live here,” he said. “We want to share that story of why it means so much to so many people.”
The following is a list of major events planned so far for the 2022 season:
April 22 — Earth Day @ USD 10 a.m.- 1 p.m.
April 23 — Greening Vermillion Earth Day @ Clay Co. Fairgrounds 10 a.m -2 p.m.
May 5 — MNRR Ed Festival @ Riverside Park 8 a.m.-noon
May 6 — Niobrara SP Missouri River Rendezvous 8 a.m. -2 p.m.
May 7 — MNRR River Cleanup 8 a.m. -noon
May 31 — Arts in the Park @ Riverside Park 5-7:30 p.m.
June 11 — Lake Yankton Outdoor Festival 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
July — Interpretive programming throughout the 39 and 59 mile districts (every day except Sundays)
Aug. 19-20 — Riverboat Days
Sept. 16 — Ponca Expo Ed Day
For more information, visit online at www.nps.gov/mnrr
