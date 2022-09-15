Work on improvements to the Westside Park pond and future additions is moving along at a decent clip.
On Monday, the Yankton City Commission considered a $135,452.08 change order, a bid for the McVay Family Sundial and Reflection Garden, and funding to remediate ground vacated by the Dakota Territorial Museum on the north side of the park.
According to Yankton Parks & Recreation Director Todd Larson, the change order came as a result of the discovery of inadequate soil around the pond’s island.
“As they have been digging down to where they could put in a cement foundation for the Monster Block retaining wall that’s going to come up around the island, they ran into more unstable muck,” he said. “They had to do extra excavation to get down to a point where they finally found some solid soils.”
During Monday’s City Commission meeting, Commissioner Nathan Johnson said that the ongoing interest in elements of the park’s revitalization efforts show how important it is to the community.
“I was a part of the meetings we had with the public to create a new master plan for Westside Park,” he said. “We had great participation and enthusiasm. As this project has progressed, we have seen a lot of attention paid to it — some positive and some negative. What’s happening to the fish? What’s happening to the ducks? And none of us have forgotten the difficult decision we had to make regarding the tree on the island. This incredible emotional response we’ve seen to every action taken has reinforced to me how important this park is to the community. The pond, the island, the ducks, the castle — these are things that we can list off as components of the park, but they have become much more than that because of the place they occupy in people’s memories.”
He added that he understands some people don’t want to see changes come to what they grew up with.
“I think that intense love is why it has been hard for some people to let go of the park as it was,” he said. “For some, it’s been traumatic to watch the park be ripped up, the ducks being removed and especially for the tree to be cut down.”
He said he believes the city needs to keep moving forward on the master plan the correct way.
“We absolutely need to do this project right so that, in time, as people become acquainted with the changes in the park, they will grow to love them,” he said. “With luck, they might even think that they make the park better than it was before we began these improvements. I don’t want the legacy of this project to be that we cut down a tree. If we do this right, we will have created a fresh palate upon which people can paint new experiences, new memories and, in time, nostalgia.”
The board voted 8-1 in favor of moving forward with the change order, with Commissioner Tony Maibaum being the lone negative vote.
The city also considered a bid from Parkway Construction of Tea to build the McVay Family Sundial and Reflection Garden.
According to City Manager Amy Leon, the project includes a meditative garden, labyrinth, sundial, benches and landscaping.
Originally, the project received $275,000 in donations from the Benedictine Sisters and the McVay family. The bid came in at $282,564 and includes an alternate addition of lighting that added $50,110 to the original bid.
Leon said lighting allows for more and safer use of the feature.
“We thought it would be an important part of the project to include lighting so folks can utilize the labyrinth after hours and also as a safety feature,” she said.
Larson believes the project will be completed sometime next summer.
In its third action, the city voted unanimously to pay $12,775.13 from the Westside Park improvement fund to remediate areas where buildings had been removed on the former grounds of the Dakota Territorial Museum. Originally, $10,000 had been allocated from the BBB (bed, board, booze tax) but costs ended up topping this figure by just under $3,000.
