Work is continuing on the Westside Park pond and the overall park project. Monster Blocks are being put in around the island to stabilize the structure, but more money was needed to dig deeper to find solid ground that could support the blocks.

Work on improvements to the Westside Park pond and future additions is moving along at a decent clip.

On Monday, the Yankton City Commission considered a $135,452.08 change order, a bid for the McVay Family Sundial and Reflection Garden, and funding to remediate ground vacated by the Dakota Territorial Museum on the north side of the park.

