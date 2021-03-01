Transgender Rights Backers March In Vermillion

VERMILLION — Shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday, there were only a handful of people at Ratingen Platz ready to take part in a protest to oppose legislation that had been passed by the South Dakota House of Representatives earlier that week.
House Bill 1217, which now is headed for a hearing before a Senate committee in Pierre, would ban transgender women and girls from competing on the sports teams that match their gender identity.
As April Matson, who helped organize Saturday’s event and Matson’s partner, Dylan Daniels, made last-minute arrangements with signs and balloons, more and more people began strolling toward the platz.
By the time the event began, approximately 100 people were gathered at the downtown plaza.
Matson told the group that proponents of the legislation claim it will promote fairness in women’s sports.
“It will actually undermine sports for athletes who are transgender and will cost South Dakota millions of dollars, all in the name of problem solving where problems don’t actually exist,” Matson said. “House Bill 1217 is a huge step back when we’ve been working to get schools to be a place where they are place for all students — for every student.”
Matson identifies as a two-spirit person and said, “I want my kids to feel safe in the schools and identify however they identify, and I also want them to be able to embrace all other kids. That’s why we are all gathered here today. It’s really heartwarming to see everybody gathered here today — even during a pandemic, even when we all have to wear masks and it’s been a rough legislative season, for sure.”
LGBTQ+ and Two Spirit organizations, partner organizations and allies held similar protests Saturday in Sioux Falls, Pierre, Brookings, Watertown, Eagle Butte and Rapid City.
“Year after year, issues that matter most to South Dakotans have been ignored as some lawmakers continue to introduce anti-trans legislation intended to codify discrimination in our state,” said Susan Williams, executive director of the Transformation Project Advocacy Network in a press release issued last week. “It’s time to defeat discriminatory bills like House Bill 1217 and fight for policy that respects and protects trans South Dakotans.”
The marches were organized by the Transformation Project Advocacy Network and supported by Sioux Falls Pride, Black Hills Center for Equality, Pride in the Park Watertown by Watertown Love, TransAction South Dakota, Brookings Pride, ACLU of South Dakota, Pierre Area Center for Equality and Equality South Dakota as well as other organizations throughout the state.
Small bunches of white, pink and blue balloons were placed in front of 10 downtown Vermillion businesses, all identifying the establishments as supporters of Vermillion’s LGBTQ+ and Two Spirit citizens.
Daniels, who identifies as trans man and a Two Spirit man, said there has been an onslaught of anti-trans legislation in South Dakota the last two years.
“I think there have been over 20 explicitly anti-trans bills over the past two years, and every year, it seems, they keep coming,” Daniels said. “We have HB 1217 that we’re fighting against to allow our children to play with people who they identify with, but it’s also the bigger picture of these legislators making problems where there aren’t any problems, specifically targeting our transgender, Two Spirit people and transgender, Two Spirit youth, specifically.”
Last year, Daniels noted how during one of the coldest days of winter, people from all over South Dakota showed up in Pierre in protest of piece of legislation opposed by transgender individuals.
“They were there to stand in solidarity for our trans youth and our trans people of South Dakota. In watching that and taking a moment for myself to step back and to see all of those people there, taking on that burden for people like myself and to feel protected and like we didn’t have to take that all on,” Daniels said.
Daniels challenged the crowd to help rally hard “to move things in the right direction.
“We know when these things are happening to us that we have to fight against them and it’s time for us to bring legislation forward to protect our trans youth,” Daniels said.
Becky Rider, a long-time music educator in the Vermillion School District, also addressed the event. She recalled how she was asked by a former student to serve on the board of the Transformation Project Advocacy Network.
Rider said she didn’t know much about the issues being addressed by the organization, “but not being able to say ‘no’ to a former student who loves me, I jumped into this on the deep end,” she said. “I’ve learned a lot and I’ve learned that there are a lot of allies out there.
“We just can’t let the haters tire us out,” she said. “That’s part of their agenda. They are hoping that if they keep hammering us with these anti-trans and anti- LGBQT bills, that we’re going to give up and sit down and be quiet.”
“No! No way! We’re not gonna!” responded members of the crowd.
Rider noted that Legislative District 17, of which Vermillion is a part, has two new representatives and she is unsure of their positions on these issues.
“They need to hear from you. They don’t know how (Vermillion) protects our trans and LGBTQ youth and adults. You need to let them know what you expect from them in the Legislature, because I don’t think we’re getting it right now,” she said. “Use your vote. Use your voice. Use your pocketbook.”
In its press release, the Transformation Project Advocacy Network states that House Bill 1217 violates both the United States Constitution and Title IX of the Civil Rights Act, which protects all students — including those who are transgender — from discrimination based on sex.
Currently, transgender athletes wishing to compete on school-sponsored teams may do so. The South Dakota High School Activities Association has a policy in place for transgender athletes. The NCAA also has clear policies on the inclusion of transgender student-athletes and their participation in intercollegiate athletics.
Opponents of House Bill 1217 said it would undermine the oversight and authority of governing boards that know high school and collegiate activities best.
According to the Transformation Project Advocacy Network, House Bill 1217 is the seventh attempt by South Dakota lawmakers to prevent transgender athletes from competing. After the SDHSAA enacted its inclusive transgender sports policy, the network states, lawmakers have tried to change the association’s authority with bills introduced in 2015, 2016 and 2019.
