During Pat Cerny’s lobbying career, she found one lawmaker particularly difficult to convince.
The moment came during the 1998 Legislature, when she worked for the creation of water districts.
“I had one representative who gave me a really bad time,” she said with a chuckle. “I had to think outside the box.”
The reluctant legislator? Her husband, Rep. Bill Cerny from the Burke-Gregory area.
However, the Cernys found common political ground, and water districts became reality.
On Thursday, Pat Cerny became the newest member of the James River Water Development District (JRWDD). The District 8 director spot, representing the City of Yankton, became vacant when Dan Klimisch moved to rural Yankton County.
The District 8 seat had remained vacant for months, and the JRWDD board placed advertisements and legal notices seeking applicants with no success. Filling the spot remained on each agenda as continuing unfinished business.
“All of a sudden, we have five interested persons contact us,” said Judy Smoyer, the water district’s associate manager/CFO. “We learned three of the applicants didn’t live within the district and didn’t qualify, but we still had two candidates.”
On Thursday, the board met in executive session with Cerny and Mr. Jerry Webber for short interviews. Back in open session, the board voted by paper ballots and selected Cerny for the position.
She didn’t need to wait long to join the board. She took her seat and oath of office, ushering her into her first meeting.
After the seat had remained open for months, what prompted her to throw her hat into the ring?
“A newspaper article,” she said, referring to a Press & Dakotan story about the continuing vacant seat. “I had been out of the area (of water policy) for 10 years, but when I read about the opening, I said, ‘I can do that (job).’ My husband said, ‘Go for it’ --- and he’s always after me to quit volunteering!”
Cerny brings an extensive background in water projects and policy to the JRWDD board. She started in Nebraska working with small dams and waterways, leading to the Natural Resource Districts (NRDs) and eventually ascending to the National Water Resources Association, a non-profit organization based in Washington, D.C.
How did she feel after her first JRWDD meeting, in her home community and moments after interviewing for the spot?
“It was a little hard to judge. I knew some of the projects that were coming. I wanted to know more,” she said. “Some of the questions were good, but not enough questions were asked. But as a brand new person, I also didn’t want to ask questions that were dumb.”
While she’s new to the board, Cerny has familiarized herself with the water district through the years. She described herself as a financial watchdog willing to learn as she serves the public good.
“I have been watching this board, and I’m pleased with the direction they are going,” she said. “My only question is: ‘Are we are using our financial capabilities in the wisest and best ways?’ We have to look into that more. One of my questions, ‘Where are we spending those dollars?’ We really need to husband them and take care of them.”
With her background, Cerny sees herself able to represent and understand the whole spectrum of the water district and its residents. She looks at both the fiscal and physical aspects, such as sedimentation.
“I like working with the combination of rural and urban. That’s important because most of the dollars come from urban areas, and sometimes they feel left out,” she said.
“I think it’s good that we have board members who can relate to the urban needs as well as the rural needs, but we all need to have clean water no matter where we are. Part of the challenge for both rural and urban is to make sure we have clean water.”
JRWDD Director Dave Bartel said he was pleased that candidates stepped forward and the District 8 spot was filled.
“It’s really important to have that board member. We need that representation from all districts,” he said. “It’s also important for projects in this area. If we spend all the money in (another) county, you guys could be suffering down here (in Yankton). Now, we have the voice from each area.”
The JRWDD board is guaranteed two more vacancies as directors Frank Amundson of Huron and Clinton Bauer of Freeman don’t plan to run for re-election, Bartel said.
In the November elections, District 1 Director Mike Wiese of Aberdeen, District 3 Director Randy Stanley of Groton and District 5 Director Carol Millan of Mitchell have filed unopposed for their respective seats.
In District 9, Klimisch of Utica and Sandy Williams of Irene are contesting for that seat.
For now, Bartel is looking forward to Cerny’s contributions to the board.
“It’s nice to have another voice,” he said. “She has a past history with conservation and water (projects), so she’ll be quite an asset.”
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.