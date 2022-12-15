100 Years Ago
Saturday, December 16, 1922
• The contract for completing the Meridian Highway bridge across the Missouri river here has been let to the Bethlehem Steel Co., of Bethlehem, Pa., and work of fabrication will start at once. Under the contract terms erection is to start as soon as the river permits next spring, and will be rushed to completion.
• The biennial meeting of the state historical society will be held in the chamber of the house of representatives at the capitol on January 17 and will be in the nature of a ceremony in commemoration of the life and work of Dr. Leonard C. Mead, who for many years was superintendent of the state hospital for the insane at Yankton. During the ceremony there will be unveiled a large portrait of Dr. Mead, which is to be presented to the state by a number of his friends.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, December 16, 1947
• Following several weeks of illness, William F. Sargent, longtime Yankton printer and prominent Mason, passed away about 9:15 o’clock last night at Sacred Heart hospital. He was 70 years of age. About 1906 he joined the staff of the Yankton Printing Company, publisher of the Yankton Press and Dakotan, and for many years served as foreman of its job printing department.
• The girls had a decided edge over the boys in the report of births on the vital statistics figures in Yankton County for November, as given by the office of the clerk of courts. There were 24 boys and 36 girls whose births were recorded during the month of November.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, December 16, 1972
• Although most Nebraskans will be unaware of the changes, Nebraska’s judicial system won’t be the same after Jan. 4. Rather than one county court for each of the state’s 93 counties, the state is now divided into 21 county judicial districts, served by 43 county district judges, all of whom must be qualified attorneys.
• Coach Bob Winter and his Yankton Bucks are showing people what makes them so dominant. And last night was just another chapter of the story as they crushed Madison 79-42. More and more, fans are realizing that there is no one player that the Bucks have to rely on to keep winning.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, December 16, 1997
• Johnny Carson has not forgotten his hometown. Over the years, the retired host of NBC’s “The Tonight Show” has donated more than a million dollars to various efforts in Norfolk. The most recent gift is $1 million to the cancer center that bears his family’s name.
• City and postal officials met for more than four hours Monday in Sioux Falls, agreeing to find an alternative site for Yankton’s new post office. While postal officials want to locate the new facility on 23rd Street between Douglas and Broadway avenues, the City has countered with “the East Downtown Site” near the intersection of Second and Fourth Streets.
