Fire Destroys Rural Scotland Home Sunday

SCOTLAND — A rural Scotland family is working to get back on their feet after a Sunday morning fire destroyed their home.
David and Samantha Finnell, along with their three children, lived in the residence about a mile north and a mile west of Scotland.
The fire started around 9:15 a.m. Sunday, according to Scotland Fire Chief Mike Mehrer. The family was home at the time but escaped the burning structure, he said.
The home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, Mehrer said.
“This fire happened fast. We’re not sure how it started, but (the house is) totaled out,” the fire chief said. “We were out there until about noon, and we had the Menno and Tripp fire departments assisting us.”
Neither the family nor the firefighters sustained injuries during the blaze and the firefighting effort, Mehrer said.
Sunday’s fire came as the region was pulling out of a major cold spell. During the previous two days, temperatures hovered in the single digits and sub-zero, with wind chills plummeting well below zero.
In that respect, Sunday’s firefighting weather was an improvement, Mehrer said.
“The weather was better,” he said. “The sun was shining, and we didn’t really have to worry about things freezing.”
An adjacent barn with horses wasn’t affected by the fire, Mehrer said.
House fires, particularly major ones, are uncommon in the Scotland area, the fire chief said. Those blazes typically occur about every one to three years, with one of the last major blazes occurring about six or seven years ago, he said.
Shortly after Sunday’s fire, friends and neighbors set up relief funds for the Finnells to help them meet immediate needs.
The Scotland school has served as a collection point, according to Superintendent Fallon Woods.
“We have collected a number of clothing donations and toiletries at the school and are holding them for the family for the time being,” she said. “The school will furnish supplies that the students will need here as best as we can.”
Because of the overwhelming response, the school collection has ended for now, Woods said. “For the time being, until the family has time to go through the generous donations, we would ask that no more be dropped off at the school,” she added.
An account has been set up in the family’s name at Farmers and Merchants State Bank in Scotland, Woods added. Monetary donations can be dropped off or mailed to the bank, located at 550 Main Street, Scotland SD 57059.
The Scotland Youth Center has launched a toy drive for the two younger Finnell children, a 5-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy. The oldest daughter, Charlotte, works at the Youth Center.
The toy drive will start today (Tuesday), the first day of school after the holiday break, an official with the Youth Center told the Press & Dakotan.
“We are collecting any kind of toys for a 5-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy, new or used,” the official said. “Toys can be dropped off at the Youth Center from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.”
In addition, Sarah Bartunek of Mitchell has set up a GoFundMe account for the Finnells, who she described as friends.
“I am desperately seeking funds for my friends who just lost their home to a fire. I don’t know all the details except the family and animals are safe but the house may be a total loss,” Bartunek wrote.
“I’m trying to get funds set up as early as possible because the more we can get done for them now, the less stress they will have later. Any dollar amount will benefit this family.”
As of 6 p.m. Monday, the Go Fund Me account had raised $5,300 of its $12,000 goal, collected from 39 donations.
David Finnell told the Press & Dakotan his family was grateful for the support as they try to rebuild their lives.
“I just wanted to say we thank everyone for their help and support from friends, family and the community. They have been very helpful, and (we) appreciate everything they have done for us,” he said.
“We currently are looking for a temporary home until we can rebuild. We can never leave the great community of Scotland, and when we get back on our feet, we will give back tenfold.”
