• Lacie Olson, 27, Irene, was arrested Friday on a Hope Court hold for court services.
• Christian Groetken, 26, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a probation hold.
• Myron Fineran Jr., 28, Yankton, was arrested Friday for driving with a revoked license.
• Lyle Wilson III, 18, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for simple assault/domestic, simple assault (3 counts) and eluding a law enforcement officer (misdemeanor).
• Kayla Seifert, 36, Dumont, Minn., was arrested Saturday of a theft (second degree) warrant out of Codington County; an unspecified warrant; a forgery warrant out of St. Croix County, Wisconsin; and petty theft (first degree).
• Lual Thiep, 50, Sioux Falls, was arrested Saturday on out-of-county warrants for the following: failure to maintain financial responsibility; no driver’s license; registration for acquired motor vehicle, all out of Minnehaha County; bench warrant for driving under the influence (third), no driver’s license, open alcoholic beverage container, failure to maintain financial responsibility and following too close, all out of Minnehaha County; failure to register new address/registration as sex offender and habitual offender (three prior felonies, all out of Minnehaha County; and false impersonation with intent to deceive law enforcement (in Yankton County).
• Shane Eagle Elk, 39, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for simple assault.
• Gavyn Wells, 21, Vermillion, was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence.
• Keenan Talton, 18, Winner, was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence.
• Richard Pounds, 36, Yankton, was arrested Sunday on a parole hold for the S.D. Department of Corrections and simple assault/domestic.
• Andonn Person, 18, Vermillion, was arrested Sunday for simple assault/domestic.
• Brett Cramblett, 26, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for breach of conditions, possession of controlled substance (schedules 1 or 2), substitute plates, use of possession of drug paraphernalia and habitual offender/1 or 2 prior felonies issued by Yankton County.
• Sherry Merrigan, 44, was arrested Sunday for possession of a controlled substance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.