• Byron Fischer, 47, Rushmore, Minn., was arrested Monday on a parole hold for possession of a controlled substance and on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Stephanie Schurman, 33, Yankton, was arrested Monday on a parole hold for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
• Michael Martinez, 29, Dodge, Neb., was arrested Monday for entering or remaining in a building (unlawful occupancy), possession of a controlled substance in Schedules I or II, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a protection order.
• Antoine Gay Sr., 47, Yankton, was arrested Monday on a parole hold for entering or refusing to leave a property after notice (order defied), possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
• Dylan Schrempp, 30, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday for second-degree petty theft (two counts), criminal entry of a motor vehicle, intentional damage to property ($400 or less)/third-degree vandalism (two counts).
