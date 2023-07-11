Record Breaking

The year is only half over and already Yankton’s property valuations have already broken a record.
According to the building report for June, the city collected $36,912.50 in permit fees for an estimated $23,822,371.20 worth of construction and improvements. This is notably higher than valuations for 2022, which were $1,745,539.40 for June and $12,730,851.10 for the year.
Total valuations for the year are $67,984,747.50.
In 2022, valuations stood at just $12,730,851.10 for the first six months.
In fact, it’s a new annual record, $9 million more than the previous full year’s record of $59 million in 2017, Yankton City Manager Amy Leon told the Press & Dakotan.
“The real story here is we’re going to be blowing that number out of the water and having an amazing year for building permit valuations,” she said. “There are a couple of large projects coming forward that really change that trajectory.”
Leon was referring to the Paradigm Technologies project at the intersection of Broadway and 31st Street, as well as the Stencil Group apartment development along Levee Street, both of which are anticipated to break ground this year.
Paradigm Technologies, a high-tech, light manufacturer and retailer of custom sporting arms, plans to construct a signature 40,000-plus-square-foot facility valued between $4.2 million to $5 million, the Press & Dakotan reported in May 2022.
The Stencil Group is planning to build a $20 million, four-story, 104-unit apartment complex between E. Second Street and Levee Street.
“That’s investment in our community and growth in our community, which we all want to see,” Leon said.
She did note that, though commercial and multi-family projects were up, the building reports show fewer single-family homes being built than usual.
“I talked with (Community Development Director) Dave Mingo, and he said he felt like that was more about availability of contractors and lots and not necessarily people not wanting to build,” Leon said. “So, I think if we have a housing development, like, what Yankton Thrive is talking about with Garden Estates, we’ll see that number rise up again.”
The Garden Estates project comprises 80 acres of land west of Westbrook Estates off West City Limits Road. It is slated to be developed incrementally in the coming years. No official ground-breaking date has been announced.
Part of the reason for the surge in large projects is likely because many proposals have been in the planning stages for several years, with some going back to before the pandemic, she said.
“There’s also a lot of dollars out there,” Leon said. “The Lewis and Clark Behavioral Health project has some state funds and some grant funds associated with it. I think that also helps to spur development.”
In fact, the line item that seems to be driving the numbers for June is the $23,200,000 crisis-intervention facility Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health is building on Shirley Bridge Avenue.
Other large projects include the $28 million Yankton School District Trailhead Learning Center on Highland Drive, the $6 million Manitou Equipment America commercial addition on Ferdig Avenue, a $1 million structure for the new Clark’s Rentals location north of Menards and a $1,600,000 residence on Castlewood Drive, according to the May building report.
April’s building report listed a $1,730,000 construction project for All City Suites & Storage on Bill Baggs Road.
“I like to think that people see what we’re doing in Yankton, that it’s a good place to do business and a good place to grow their business or expand their business,” Leon said. “The community is changing, and with that newness also come things we haven’t seen before. But we think these things are all going to be good for the community.”
Let's be honest and transparent. How much of this is tax exempt, how much of this was bought through the creation of more TIFD's, the issuing of discretionary tax formulas, other incentives, and other perks? These are all liabilities. What will be the actual tax payment immediately following completion of these building permits. I said immediate, not long term, because when this is completed a whole new set of the same will be offered and you never catch up. I believe the taxpayer is truly looking for honesty and transparency, both short term and long term.
