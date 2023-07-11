Record Breaking
Officials are shown during the ceremonial ground-breaking ceremony on May 31 for the new Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health Services project on Shirley Bridge off 31st Street in Yankton. The $23.2 million facility was the biggest project that has helped drive Yankton’s building valuations for the year to a new annual record with six months still to go.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

The year is only half over and already Yankton’s property valuations have already broken a record.

According to the building report for June, the city collected $36,912.50 in permit fees for an estimated $23,822,371.20 worth of construction and improvements. This is notably higher than valuations for 2022, which were $1,745,539.40 for June and $12,730,851.10 for the year.

Yankton resident

Let's be honest and transparent. How much of this is tax exempt, how much of this was bought through the creation of more TIFD's, the issuing of discretionary tax formulas, other incentives, and other perks? These are all liabilities. What will be the actual tax payment immediately following completion of these building permits. I said immediate, not long term, because when this is completed a whole new set of the same will be offered and you never catch up. I believe the taxpayer is truly looking for honesty and transparency, both short term and long term.

