Yankton’s Discovery Church will hold its second annual Family Conference this spring.
“C.S. Lewis and the Christian Mind” is a one-day conference designed to reinforce a robust biblical worldview of Evangelism, Education and Worship.
The free event is Saturday, May 6, running from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Many activities are planned for the whole family, including a bouncy house for the kids (weather permitting). Lunch will be served with freewill donations encouraged.
The whole family will fellowship and learn how C.S. Lewis’ writings help us “love God with all our minds” in these three vital areas of Christian living. (Matthew 22:37)
“The origin of this family conference is two-fold,” said Cory Kitch, Pastor of Discovery Church. “First, we love providing opportunities for families to do things together. Today’s world frequently fractures the family and sends them in multiple directions. The modern church often does the same thing when it should be bringing them together. The other inspiration is our love for C.S. Lewis. We consider him an older brother in the faith with a lot to teach us about God’s word.”
The conference will include three talks on Lewis’s work, drawing from titles like “The Weight of Glory,” “The Abolition of Man,” “Reflections on the Psalms,” “The Space Trilogy” and “The Chronicles of Narnia,” to name a few.
A quote from Sean Mustian and family, guests from George, Iowa, last year: “It was a great balance of worship in song, teaching and fellowship over food. We are so excited to attend another family conference in May.”
“Our world seems to be changing at an ever-increasing pace, in ways that can leave you disoriented and wondering, “What in the world is going on?” Sometimes it helps to step into another world to see our own more clearly. Last year’s Conference, with its focus on how CS Lewis’ Chronicles of Narnia helps us understand God’s word and God’s world, was both helpful and fun,” added Will Dole.
“In a world of hot takes and opinions that don’t age well, C.S. Lewis’s writings, insights and observations age like a fine wine that should be opened and enjoyed by each successive generation. Last year we got a taste of his timeless wisdom from Narnia. This year we will sample his wisdom about the Christian and the mind,” said Jon Hawkins.
Missouri Valley Christian Academy will host a snack bar to provide treats throughout the morning and an opportunity for parents to connect with MVCA if they’re interested in the school.
There will be a representative from Classical Conversations available for questions as well. Classical Conversations is a Classical Christian Homeschool Curriculum and Community Program.
“We want to make it as easy as possible for people to attend, but we do ask that our guests register at joyfulorthodoxy.com so that we can plan for food and childcare accordingly,” Kitch said. “Last year’s conference was a joy to plan and host. We had guests join from multiple communities all over the Midwest. It was very encouraging to have fellowship with folks from all over the region.”
