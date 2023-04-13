“This is the year that Yankton County burned.”
Yankton Deputy Fire Chief Larry Nickles used the phrase to describe the multiple fires raging in all parts of Yankton County this week. The grass fires — fueled by unseasonably warm temperatures, extremely dry, windy conditions and very low humidity — have often occurred simultaneously across the Yankton region.
In Nebraska, Gov. Jim Pillen declared a state of emergency Thursday, issuing a statewide ban on open burning through April 16. He has taken away the authority of local fire departments to make exceptions in high-risk areas.
Yankton set a new record for high temperatures with 92 degrees Wednesday and 90 degrees Thursday. The entire region remains under a red flag warning, which calls for no open burning.
“I think we’ll see a burn ban coming here,” Nickles said.
The grass fires and tree-line fires started last weekend and have continued almost non-stop, Nickles said.
“The calls we have received are all for fires that have rekindled from what started as controlled burns,” he said.
Nickles provided a rundown of the multiple fires answered through Thursday afternoon — but then fire departments received calls of rekindled fires in the evening. One report came south of the Weigand area near Crofton, Nebraska.
“We answered a fire south of Highway 50 by the Boy Scout Camp from Sunday. It ignited again and threatened two houses. We stopped the fire 75 feet from one house, and the other fire was kept (further away) without any damage. One thing we found is that one of the owners doesn’t live there,” Nickles said.
“Then, while we were on call, Irene was called to a rekindled fire in which they got help from the Volin and Wakonda fire departments. They just completed the call between 3:30 and 4 p.m. And then Gayville covered a fire for Yankton that was to the east and north of Yankton. We had Vermillion come in as a standby at our Station 1 to cover any other calls.
“While we were on this one (at the Boy Scout camp), Tabor was pulled away to go to their own fire on Highway 25 and 303rd Avenue. Eventually, they pulled in Lesterville (fire department) for help.”
People remain unaware that fires can flare up because of the continued dry vegetation and weather conditions, Nickles said. Today’s grassland fire index for the Yankton area is classified in the very high category.
Yankton County emergency manager Paul Scherschligt, who also serves as Lesterville fire chief, said his unit has responded to multiple calls in a matter of hours.
“We have had seven fires in the last two days. This has been kind of an odd year so far,” he said. “We had the really quick snowmelt, and people trying to clean up debris and junk from years past. Every fire we’ve been on, except one, has been a rekindle from a previous burn.
One man burned a tree pile on March 7, and it rekindled, Scherschlight said.
“It was covered with enough embers which was able to keep going until a wind fanned it and cause it to get out of control and spread like it was fueled by gas. You need to keep an eye on it,” he said.
Another fire was started before the red flag warning but has since spread, he said.
“One of the big things we stress, you really have to look at the forecast of what’s coming from the National Weather Service,” he said. “One of the fires was started Monday, before any type of red flag warning, but the fire burned a whole bunch of trees last night and took off again. If you’re going to burn something that big, you have to look two to three days ahead of time if there will be a red flag warning for that time. Our winds have been blowing 40 miles an hour.”
The deep snow cover this winter hasn’t provided a strong protection against spring fires, Scherschligt said.
“I had a gentleman tell me that, this winter, he had over 2 feet of snow on top of his garden (this winter). He tilled it, and it was all powder,” he said.
“Everything was so dry last fall, that even though we had this snow, the ground is so dry and is soaking it up. You have these grasses that act as fuels. You’re starting to see some green up, but there isn’t enough (soil) moisture to put it out (in terms of dry conditions).”
Scherschligt remains hopeful for some relief this weekend. “If we get some rain, it will settle things down for a while,” he said.
Scherschligt reminded residents of the penalties regarding out-of-control fires.
“If you burn in Yankton County, you need to call the dispatch center and tell them you’re burning,” he said. “If you create a fire during a no burn period, you can be fined $500 and also be required to reimburse for any damages caused by the fire.”
The forecast calls for cooler, breezy conditions into early next week. Showers and isolated storms expected through Saturday. A few strong to severe storms are possible Friday evening/night. Some snow may mix in late Saturday night, but little to no accumulation is expected.
