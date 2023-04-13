Days Of Flames
A Lesterville firefighter sprays down some hot spots on a fence line near the Boy Scout camp west of Yankton Thursday as crews from Yankton and Lesterville contained a field fire that threatened two homes. The Yankton area saw hight heat and strong winds Thursday, coupled with dry conditions and still-dormant vegetation.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

“This is the year that Yankton County burned.”

Yankton Deputy Fire Chief Larry Nickles used the phrase to describe the multiple fires raging in all parts of Yankton County this week. The grass fires — fueled by unseasonably warm temperatures, extremely dry, windy conditions and very low humidity — have often occurred simultaneously across the Yankton region.

