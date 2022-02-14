100 Years Ago
Wednesday, February 15, 1922
• Playing seven chess games at once, Chris Bangs, of Spencer, Iowa, champion of that state and secretary of the Iowa Chess Association, won six and lost one in an exhibition last night featuring the state chess tournament now in progress in Christmas.
• Bids were opened at the offices of the Meridian Highway Bridge company last evening on the Nebraska approach to their bridge across the Missouri River at Yankton, and a contract is being prepared for signing with Higgins & Grinnell, successful bidders, of Omaha. Work will begin as soon as the ground is in shape. They will put on day and night shifts, and hope to move 2,000 yards a day.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, February 15, 1947
• The first substantial indication of a swimming pool for Yankton came this week with the arrival of a carload of glazed tile to be used in the new bath house in Memorial Park, and it is expected that materials will be coming in from time to time throughout the spring.
• Late reports here indicate that rent farms are scarcer this year than they have been for a decade. Several farmers who have been renting are being forced to move and are having difficulty in getting a new place.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, February 15, 1972
• There was a sharp reduction in the number of offenses reported to Yankton police during January this year from the number reported in January a year ago, according to Police Chief James Simms. Twenty-nine offenses were reported this January as compared with 46 in January 1971.
• The annual Girl Scout cookie sale will begin with the taking of orders Friday, Feb. 18 through Feb. 28. Five varieties are being featured this year — chocolate chip, sandwich cremes, peanut butter patties, thin mints and sugared shortbread.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, February 15, 1997
• The Yankton Bucks will send nine wrestlers on to the state tournament due to their efforts Friday night at the Region 2A tournament.
• Soft, shifting, rut-filled roads loom for area roads this spring as the thawing season nears. County officials say motorists should be wary once prolonged thawing begins.
