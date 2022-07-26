The Yankton Lions Club will be displaying flags at contracted businesses today (Wednesday, July 27) in honor of National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day.
Each year, both America and South Korea observe this day. It was started as a way to commemorate and recognize the peace treaty that triggered a cease fire in a long-standing war. The Korean War is a significant chapter in American history in which approximately 50,000 American troops died in the conflict, over 100,000 were wounded, and thousands of others were held captive as prisoners of war.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.