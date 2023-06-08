The 37th anniversary of the Spirit of Dakota Award will honor an outstanding South Dakota woman in Huron this fall. The Spirit of Dakota Award Society is seeking nominations for this premier woman’s award. The recipient will be announced at a banquet at the Huron Event Center on Saturday, Oct. 7. The nine-foot bronze statue in front of the Event Center created by internationally known sculptor Dale Lamphere of Sturgis is the inspiration for this award.
The 2023 Spirit of Dakota Award honoree will be chosen by a state-wide Selection Commission including Tona Rozum, Mitchell, Chair; Julie Garreau, Eagle Butte; Jean Hunhoff, Yankton; Carol Johnson, Watertown; Julie M. Johnson, Aberdeen; Suzette Kirby, Sioux Falls; First Gentleman Bryon Noem, Pierre; Jacque Sly, Rapid City; Marsha Sumpter, Kodoka; Ginger Thomson, Brookings. The nomination process is open to all interested individuals or organizations who wish to recognize an outstanding woman in their community.
