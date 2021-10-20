YSD Adopts Incentives To Attract Subs And Drivers

The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t over, and the Yankton School District is upping its game to address the continued challenges regarding substitute teachers and drivers.
During the average school day, any of Yankton’s public schools could need substitutes for teachers who coach and have to leave during school hours for athletic events, or teachers who come in late or leave early for approved time off, Yankton High School Principal Todd Dvorack told the Press & Dakotan.
Bus drivers are not only essential to get many of the students to their respective schools but are also needed to shuttle teams to and from athletic events outside the school district, he added.
Since the 2020 shutdown of businesses and school across the U.S. at the beginning of the pandemic, many people have hesitated to return to work, creating hiring challenges for all types of businesses and institutions, including schools.
YSD administrators hope the financial incentives approved at this month’s school board meeting will lure would-be subs and drivers to obtain employment with the school district.
“You’ve got a general labor shortage, and other businesses are having to make adjustments to pay scales, so suddenly, that forces our hand to reconsider our pay scale,” said YSD Business Manager Jason Bietz.
In addition to ensuring competitive pay, employers during the COVID-19 pandemic must also make prospective employees feel safe returning to work, he said.
“Some of the best substitutes are our own folks that have retired,” Bietz said. “They don’t want to necessarily work every day, but they still want to teach and be involved. Those are ideal people to encourage to remain connected and come back to help substitute and fill the need.”
Qualified subs are important because there is still an expectation that the students’ education doesn’t stop when teachers take time off, he said.
Administrators examined the patterns of days filled by both certified and non-certified subs in the district last year and came up with proposed rates and incentives, Bietz said.
The new pay rate for certified substitutes is $160 a day, and for non-certified subs, it’s $120 a day. The subbing rate for paraprofessionals is $15 per hour, he noted. Also, assignments up to four hours count as half a day and from 4-8 count as full days.
“Those are policy changes, and they’re effective immediately,” Bietz said. “We actually are going to go back retroactively to the beginning of the school year with those rates.”
Bus drivers received a standard cost-of-living increase at the beginning of the school year, he said.
But, in addition to base salary raises, bus drivers and substitutes now have incentive plans.
“For drivers, we created a plan that’s point driven,” Bietz said. “Every time a bus driver drives a route, be it a regular route, a special-education route or an activity trip, there’s a point value that we’ve assigned to those trips, and we’ve tiered it.”
Route point values range from 1-5, depending on mileage, with bonuses starting at $50 for up to 50 points and climbing as high as $1,000 for 300 points, according to school board documents. The school district will track the points.
Administrators hope this will make more people want to be bus drivers, take more routes and earn more money at the end of the year.
“We don’t have an overabundance of drivers,” he said. “We’re always taking applications for school bus drivers. There’s a process to get licensed, and the school district is willing to pay for the licensing, as well as the training.”
Drivers can take morning or afternoon routes, or both, he added.
In implementing substitute-teacher incentives, school district officials decided to remove the distinction between one-day and long-term substitute teaching jobs.
“Now, if you’re a certified sub and you come in and sub in Yankton schools, you get $160 a day, whether you do one day or 10 days or 20 days,” he said. “For every 10 days that you substitute in the school district, you get a $150 incentive (bonus).”
The plan calls for the district to pay those bonuses as they are earned rather than at the end of the school year, he said.
The source of the money used to pay for the incentives is the school district’s American Rescue Plan (ARP) Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Funds, Bietz said.
ESSER funds are provided to state educational agencies and school districts to help safely reopen, sustain the safe operation of schools and address the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the nation’s students, according to the U.S. Office of Elementary and Secondary Education’s website.
So far, the Yankton School District has received three separate allocations of ESSER funds, each with specific time frames, he said.
“This is just part of those allocations of funds and we are identifying needs as they arise to take care of what needs to be taken care of,” Bietz said. “I can tell you definitively, we have ESSER funding available through September of 2024.”
Adjustments to the pay scales of current employees have also been made, he said.
“That’s the plan to attract new and retain existing (people),” Bietz said. “And, you know, we are always hiring substitutes.”
For more information, visit www.ysd.k12.sd.us.
