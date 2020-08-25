Auditions for the Lewis & Clark Theatre Company production of “Blithe Spirit” will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, at the Dakota Theatre (328 Walnut Street).
Noel Coward’s “Blithe Spirit” will be directed by Tracy Taylor and Jim Violette.
Auditions are open to the public. Actors will be asked to read selections from the play. You are asked to arrive a few minutes early to fill out your audition sheet.
The smash comedy hit of the London and Broadway stages, this much-revived classic from the playwright of private lives offers up fussy, cantankerous novelist Charles Condomine, re-married but haunted (literally) by the ghost of his late first wife, the clever and insistent Elvira who is called up by a visiting “happy medium,” one Madame Arcati. As the (worldly and unworldly) personalities clash, Charles’ current wife, Ruth, is accidentally killed, “passes over,” joins Elvira, and the two “blithe spirits” haunt the hapless Charles into perpetuity.
The production will be presented at the Dakota Theatre Oct. 15-18 & 22-25. If there are any questions, reach out through Facebook, by calling (605) 665-4711, or e-mailing lctc@midconetwork.com.
